News

March Madness Final Four: San Diego State Favored over Florida Atlantic

Author image
Bob Harvey
2 min read
d0bb8350-cc16-11ed-9c7e-a237e6ebb3a5

The San Diego State Aztecs are  favorites (-2) in their Final Four clash with Florida Atlantic. The Aztecs and Owls, along with the Miami Hurricanes, have never been advanced this far in the tournament. Only UConn has played in the national semi-finals with the Huskies winning four championships.

The No. 5 seed Aztecs (31-6) may be a more established program in the echelons of college basketball but they’ve nonetheless reached uncharted waters by qualifying for the Final Four.

The Aztecs Road to Houston

San Diego State opened the tournament with a 63-57 win over No. 12 Charleston, followed by a 75-52 decision of Furman. They stunned #1 Alabama 71-64 in the Sweet 16 and shaded Creighton 57-56 in the Elite Eight.

Defense the Key for the Aztecs

Thus far San Diego State’s perimeter defense has been unbelievably stingy.

It started in the Mountain West championship against Utah State, in which the Aztecs held the Aggies offense to 4 of 24 from long distance.

The tough D has continued through the tournament. Charleston went 5 of 24, Furman was 6 of 26, Alabama struggled at 3 of 27 and Creighton hit just 2 of 17.

Astounding defensive statistics

Add it all up its 20 of 118 (16.9 percent) from three-point range—for five offenses who each averaged at least 8.7 made threes per game this season.

As a result, a good San Diego State defense has become downright impenetrable, allowing 57.3 points in the tournament.

Darrion Trammell Factor

Trammell, the former transfer from Seattle, is averaging 12.8 points per game and four rebounds per game. He had 21 points in the win over Alabama.

Though he struggled from the field against Creighton, Trammell hit the game-winning free throw with 1.2 seconds remaining. He was named the most outstanding player of the South Regional.

Other Players to watch

Senior guard Matt Bradley leads the Aztecs in scoring, averaging 12.3 points per game. He’s also a 35.8 percent shooter from beyond the arc and hits 80 percent of his free throws.

6-foot-10 forward Nathan Mensah is the team’s leading inside presence. He’s San Diego State’s leading rebounder and shot blocker.

According to BetOnline, the Aztecs have the second best odds at +380 win the national championship.

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
when-are-nfl-owner-meetings-1024x683

Proposed Rule Changes For 2023 NFL Owners Meeting

Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 25 2023
News
Alexis Knierim Brandon Frazier
2023 World Figure Skating Championships: Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in Second Place as Interim Coach Replaces Todd Sand
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 22 2023
News
Veronika Rajek (1)
Who is Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend? Veronika Rajek Net Worth, Age, Instagram, and Bio
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 21 2023
News
Jim Nantz is 10th Highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023
Broadcaster Jim Nantz Retiring From March Madness After 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 21 2023
News
2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials - Day 2
Katie Ledecky Turns 26! Five Facts About The Swimming Champion
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Syndication: The Record
Online Sports Betting, Including College Sports, Could Become Legal In North Carolina By January
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Wrestling: WWE-Wrestlemania
Pat McAfee Could Be Planning His Own Potential Career Shakeup
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top