Mariners Ace Robbie Ray Joins Growing MLB Injury List

It’s an impressive starting rotation featuring former MVP’s and Cy Young award winners. Robbie Ray, Justin Verlander, Max Fried, Joe Musgrove, and Triston McKenzie and for added depth, you have Tony Gonsolin, who was an NL All-Star in 2022 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the bullpen are two others who played in the mid-summer classic for the NL: closers Edwin Diaz and Daniel Bard. There’s Dodgers rookie Ryan Pepiot (oblique) as well.

What do all these players have in common? They’re on the injured list to start the season.

Seattle southpaw joins the injured list

Ray struggled in his first start of the season, a 9-4 loss to Cleveland on Friday. He allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits while walking five batters in 3 1/3 innings. He threw a handful of fastballs between 95-96 mph in the first inning, but by the fourth inning the fastball was down 91-93 mph. That was enough for the Mariners to place him on the 15-day injured list with a flexor strain in his left forearm/elbow.

Ray was the last guy you would figure to see on the IL. He had never been placed on the injured list due to an arm-related issue in his career. With a concentrated effort on starting his throwing program earlier this offseason and changing up his lifting routine, Ray reported to spring training already throwing in the mid-90s. He dominated hitters in the Cactus League, he struck out 26 batters in 17 innings this spring.

Big day for @RobbieRay 💪 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K pic.twitter.com/xIXbggcmht — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 19, 2023

JV to miss multiple starts

Just hours into the new season, the Mets placed Verlander on the injured list due to a low-grade muscle strain on the right side of his body. Team doctors will re-evaluate him in a week, at which point New York hopes to have a clearer idea of his timeline. The Mets will not rush Verlander, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner who signed with New York in December on a two-year, $86.6 million contract. As one of the game’s best pitchers throughout his late 30s, Verlander has defied age with both his health and performance.

Braves lose their lefty ace

The talented southpaw made his third consecutive Opening Day start in Atlanta’s 7-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. However he exited after throwing just 43 pitches after straining his left hamstring in the fourth inning. He’ll miss at least one start.

Max Fried will exit today's game with an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/s52Nr2BV0r — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) March 30, 2023

Fried, who finished second in the 2022 Cy Young voting, has been a workhorse for the Braves. Since 2020, he’s twirled 407 innings, posting a 2.69 ERA.