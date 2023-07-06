Marlins outfielder Jonathan Davis out long term with knee injury

Miami Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis of Camden, Arkansas will undergo knee surgery on Thursday to repair his meniscus according to ESPN. It is believed there is a possibility that Davis could be out for the remainder of the regular season due to the surgery, as the initial estimated recovery time is anywhere between three to six months.

How and when did the injury happen?

Davis suffered the injury as he was trying to catch a fly ball off the bat of Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman of San Diego, California in the top of the fifth inning on Tuesday. Edman ended up recording a double. Davis was replaced in the Marlins lineup by rookie Dane Myers of Columbus, Texas. The Marlins meanwhile spanked the Cardinals 15-2 in the game, as Miami beat up Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and reliever James Naile.

2023 MLB Statistics

This season Davis batted .244 with two home runs and 10 runs batted in. During 34 games, 104 plate appearances and 90 at bats, he scored 22 runs and had 22 hits, four doubles, one triple, one stolen base, seven walks, 34 total bases, two sacrifice hits, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .307, and a slugging percentage of .378. Davis’s two home runs, two sacrifice bunts, and two sacrifice flies came in Marlins wins. The two home runs came in a 10-2 Marlins win over the Colorado Rockies on May 24, and in a 2-0 Marlins win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 25. The sacrifice bunts came in a 2-1 Marlins win over the San Diego Padres on May 31 and in a 6-2 Marlins win over the Boston Red Sox on June 28. The sacrifice flies came in a 4-1 Marlins win over the Seattle Mariners on June 14, and in a 5-2 Marlins win over the Washington Nationals on June 17.

Above Average Season

This is Davis’s sixth Major League season. He previously played with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers. Davis struggled mightily offensively with Toronto and New York as he only batted .171 in 134 games.

In a Playoff Spot

The Marlins have been one of the most impressive teams in the National League in 2023. They have the second best record on the senior circuit and the best wildcard record at 51 wins and 37 losses.