Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez to have Tommy John Surgery

Jeremy Freeborn
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez of Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic will have Tommy John Surgery according to Steve Adams of mlbtraderumors.com. The surgery will take place on Monday. The injury is a serious blow to a Marlins team completely reeling to start the 2024 Major League Baseball season. With a record of zero wins and eight losses, they are the only team in the Major Leagues without a victory.

When did Perez first experience discomfort?

Perez had elbow inflammation during spring training. Initially, surgery was not recommended from magnetic resonance imaging. However, after Perez continued to throw, the elbow inflammation continued, and it was determined that Tommy John Surgery would be required according to Brady Farkas of Sports Illustrated. The estimated time Perez is expected to be out for is 14 to 16 months, which will mean that Perez will be out until the summer of 2025.

Outstanding Rookie Season

Perez pitched 19 games for the Marlins in 2023 and was seventh in National League Rookie of the Year voting. During 91 1/3 innings pitched, Perez had a record of five wins and six losses with an earned run average of 3.15. He gave up 72 hits, 32 earned runs, 15 home runs and 31 walks, to go along with 108 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.13.

How did Perez join the Marlins?

Perez signed as an international free agent with the Marlins on July 2, 2019. However he did not make his minor league debut with the Marlins until 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. While there was an abbreviated Major League Baseball season in 2020, the entire minor league baseball season in 2020 was wiped out.

Twins Starting Pitcher Anthony DeSclafani also out for the year

In other baseball injury news, Twins starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani of Freehold, New Jersey is also out for the season because of flexor tendon surgery. DeSclafani had not pitched for the Twins. He was traded from San Francisco to Seattle, and then Seattle to Minnesota in the offseason. In 19 games with the San Francisco Giants last season, DeSclafani had a record of four wins and eight losses, with an earned run average of 4.88. In 99 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 105 hits, 54 earned runs, 15 home runs, 20 walks, and had 79 strikeouts, with a WHIP of 1.25.

 

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
