The UFC is heading to bigger and better things in San Antonio, Texas when we have two of the best bantamweight contenders in the UFC battling it out to move up the rankings for a potential title fight. Marlon Vera will look to keep his winning ways and big paydays going with a win this weekend against formidable appointment Cory Sandhagen. His current net worth is at $4 Million but a win here would help him eclipse that number.

This could very well be the fight that catapults Vera into stardom, even after his wins over legends like Frankie Edgar and Dominick Cruz. This will be his 3rd consecutive main event spot and with his fan-friendly style of fighting more main events should be coming his way.

Vera came away with the biggest payday of his career ($300,000) when he knocked out Dominick Cruz. Let’s take a look at Vera’s earnings throughout his professional career.

Marlon Vera Career Earnings

Marlon Vera has quietly amassed $2 Million over his 20-fight UFC career. His most recent bout where he knocked out former bantamweight champion Dominick netted him a whopping $300,000.

That was what ultimately put him at the $2 Million mark in career earnings with the promotion. With his estimated $171,000 guaranteed salary to fight Cory Sandhagen this Saturday night will have Vera eclipse the $2 Million mark in career earnings with the UFC.

What is Marlon Vera’s UFC Record?

Marlon Vera has 30 professional fights under his belt with a vast majority of them being inside the UFC octagon. He made his name for himself when he was a cast member of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America: Season 1.

He ultimately didn’t win the show but he impressed the UFC brass enough to get himself a contract. He stumbled out of the gate with a 1-2 record in his first three fights but then he amassed a 13-5 record since then. His current UFC record now stands at 14-6 across a 20-fight career.

Who is Marlon Vera’s Wife?

Marlon Vera is married to Maria Paulina Escobar. He has been with her since the very beginning of his professional fighting days. Vera vows that his wife helped him get to where he is today when he needed to leave his family at home and move to the United States to further pursue his dream of becoming a UFC fighter.

Vera and Escobar have three children together. The eldest is their one daughter Ana Paula, the middle child is their son Jose Ignacio, and the youngest is their daughter Eliana.

Marlon Vera’s Height, Reach, Weight Class

Marlon Vera is your typical height for a bantamweight (135 lbs) fighter standing 5’8″ tall. He will be at a 3″ height disadvantage when he takes on Cory Sandhagen. Even though he will be at a disadvantage in height he will have the identical reach as Sandhagen at 70″.

Marlon Vera’s Next Fight After UFC San Antonio

There are not many matchups that are left for Marlon Vera if he is victorious this weekend at UFC San Antonio. He is currently ranked #3 in the UFC’s bantamweight division and there are only two fighters ahead of him before he gets a title shot.

Seeing as Sean O’Malley will most likely be next in line for a title shot, the consolation prize would be Merab Dvalishvili vs. Marlon Vera. As that will be the next logical matchup and would be a fantastic matchup.