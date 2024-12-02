Martin Necas named NHL First Star of the Month for November

Carolina Hurricanes centre Martin Necas of Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic was named the National Hockey League First Star of the Month for November on Monday. Necas led the NHL with 22 points for the month of November. He had seven goals and 15 assists. Necas also had six penalty minutes, nine power-play points, two game-winning goals, 42 shots on goal, nine hits, five blocked shots, and 22 faceoff wins.

Most Significant Game

Necas tied a career high with four points in a game on November 17 in a 4-1 Hurricanes win over the St. Louis Blues. He had two goals and two assists and was a +3.

Two Game-winning Goals

Necas’s first game-winning goal of the month came on November 5 in a 6-4 Carolina win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Necas scored an unassisted goal with 29 seconds left to break a 4-4 deadlock. He scored on the rebound after a failed clearing attempt by Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim.

Necas then scored the game-winner on November 25 in a 6-4 Hurricanes win over the Dallas Stars. The situation in Carolina’s win here was remarkably similar to Carolina’s win over Philadelphia. Not only did the two games have the exact same final score, but Necas broke a 4-4 tie late in the game in each contest. In Carolina’s win over Dallas. Necas scored from defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere of Pembroke Pines, Florida and Seth Jarvis of Winnipeg, Manitoba on the power-play with two minutes and seven seconds left in the third period.

Necas in 2024-25

This season Necas has 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 points in 24 games. He is a +6 with six penalty minutes, 17 power-play points, four game-winning goals, 60 shots on goal, 24 faceoff wins, eight blocked shots, 18 hits, nine takeaways, and 24 giveaways.

Hurricanes third in the Metropolitan Division

The Hurricanes have a record of 16 wins, seven regulation losses, and one loss in extra time for 33 points. They are two points back of the division leading Washington Capitals.