Referees and match officials have always endured some level of stick and can also become the target of fans who typically don’t agree with their decisions. This has become part and parcel of the modern game across Europe, but a recent incident in Turkey’s Super Lig saw abuse towards match officials hit a whole new level.

In a fixture between MKE Ankaragucu and Rizespor, the referee was punched to the ground by Ankaragucu club president Faruk Koca. The shocking incident saw a melee of players from both sides clash at the final whistle, and Koca later apologised for his inexcusable actions and promptly resigned from his post. The ugly scenes in Turkey got us thinking here at The Sport Daily about the current state of abuse aimed at match officials in the English Premier League, EFL and National Leagues so far in the 2023/24 season.

Abusive Incidents Towards Match Officials In England Up 178% In 23/24 Season

According to FA reports in August-November 22/3 season & 23/4 season, E3 breaches of FA rules (directed at Match Officials) have increased season on season by 178% in the Premier League, EFL & National League.

(Data extracted from FA.com’s monthly disciplinary charges, responses & suspension reports)

What exactly is an E3 breach? Let us explain. In layman’s terms, an E3 breach of FA rules is where there is found to be abusive behaviour towards a player / coaching staff / match official. Here are some finer examples:

E3 Abusive and/or insulting and/or gestures

E3 Assault on a match official

E3 Improper conduct

E3 Successful deception of a match official

E3 Threatening language and/or behaviour

E3 Violent conduct

E3 Improper conduct ‘aggravated’ breach

Former referee Peter Walton, who officiated in the Premier League between 2003-2012, believes some of the top-flight managers in today’s game don’t help themselves and must condemn the ugly scenes witnessed in Turkey:

“Every governing body needs to come out immediately and condemn these actions. Officials need to feel supported at a time like this.

“Then, maybe the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta will think twice next time they rush to harangue an official or question his impartiality after the game and incite pile-ons.

“However, words and statements only get you so far. The real truth is that we need to be much harsher in terms of the punishments we dish out. Only then might we see some real change,” Walton explained.

It’s hard to disagree with Walton and the Turkish Super Lig incident will hopefully act as a catalyst for change, but as he mentioned, managers need to and must change their ways now. Furthermore, this season in England has seen 18 separate incidents of violent conduct towards match officials from grass roots level reported to the FA. Is the hostility towards match officials in the professional game trickling down to the grass roots level? Unfortunately, you have to agree that it is.

Some of the biggest charges in the 2023/24 season came from the Premier League.

In the 2023/24 season up to the end of November, there have been 89 violations of E3 breaches (directed at Match Officials) reported to and recorded by the FA. 32 of these happened in the month of November alone. There were 39 in October, 14 in September and 4 in August. These figures are for the Premier League, EFL and National League and do include FA Cup and FA Trophy fixtures.

In the 2022/23 season, there were 32 violations reported and recorded up to the end of November. 15 of those came in the month of November. 9 came in October, 7 in September and just the 1 in August.

Virgil Van Dijk £100k fine

Virgil van Dijk’s sending off at Newcastle in August saw a hefty fine given to the Liverpool defender. It is alleged that in or around the 29th minute of the fixture, following his dismissal, he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a Match Official.Mr Van Dijk admits the charge and elects a paper hearing and was fined £100k and suspended for one match.

Reece James £90k fine

Chelsea defender Reece James came under fire when the Blues lost 1-0 to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in September. It is alleged that following the completion of the fixture, in or around the tunnel area, he used improper and/or insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official. Mr James admits the charge and elects a paper hearing and was fined £90k and suspended for one match.

Liam Rosenior £2k fine

Liam Rosenior who is the manager of EFL Championship side Hull City, was sent to the stands in the final moments of the Tigers clash with Norwich in August. It is alleged that in or around the 97th minute of the fixture, Rosenior was improper and/or confrontational towards a match official. Mr Rosenior admitted the charge and accepted the standard penalty 1 (£2000 fine and a 1 match touchline ban).

(Above charges taken from FA.com’s monthly disciplinary charges, responses & suspension reports)

Commentary

Lee Astley, the Head of News at The Sports Daily had this to say about the increase in abusive incidents towards match officials: “I think it’s plain to see that English football is on a slippery slope, abuse towards match officials is on the rise and the stats reflect this.

“When high profile players and managers inflame situations on a weekly basis, it’s not a huge surprise to see an influx of abusive incidents towards match officials.

“Furthermore, the questionable VAR decisions in the top-flight naturally see emotions towards officials rise and this is being trickled down into the EFL.”