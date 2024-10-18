The Los Angeles Dodgers have the commanding three games to one lead on the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series. Over the last three games in the series, we have seen the greatness of Dodgers Max Muncy of Midland, Texas. In the three game stretch from games two to four, Muncy reached base one dozen consecutive times. That ties the Major League Baseball postseason record for the most consecutive times a player has reached base.

Who is Muncy tied with?

Muncy is tied with New York Yankees Reggie Jackson of Abington, Pennsylvania, who also reached base one dozen consecutive times. However, Jackson accomplished the feat in a span of two straight postseasons (1977 and 1978). In both of those seasons, Jackson, who was nicknamed Mr. October, guided New York to a World Series win. The Yankees beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games in 1977, and the Dodgers again in six games in 1978.

What did Muncy do in these 12 straight plate appearances?

The streak started in the fifth inning of game three (a 7-3 Dodgers loss to the Mets), as Muncy homered off of Sean Manaea. That was followed by two straight walks. Then in game three, an 8-0 Dodgers win, Muncy reached base safely all five times. He walked three times, singled and homered. Then in game four, a 10-2 Dodgers win in New York, Muncy walked three more times and singled before ending the streak with a strikeout in the eighth inning.

Mookie Betts continues to shine

It has been a great postseason for Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts of Nashville, Tennessee. On Thursday, he collected four hits in six at bats. Betts also scored three times and had four runs batted in. Of the four hits, were two extra base hits (one double and one home run).

Guardians deliver a dramatic win

Meanwhile, in the American League, the Cleveland Guardians beat the New York Yankees 7-5 in 10 innings. Three Guardians hit a home run. Those with dingers were Guardians designated hitters Kyle Manzardo of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and David Fry of Irving, Texas and rookie right fielder Jhonkensy Noel of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic. Noel hit a dramatic two run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning with two out to tie the game at five, and Fry hit another dramatic two run home run in the bottom of the tenth inning with two out to win Cleveland the game. The Yankees still lead the American League Championship Series three games to one.