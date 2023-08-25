UFC News and Rumors

Mayra Bueno Silva, Walt Harris Temporary Suspensions Extended by Nevada Athletic Commission

Garrett Kerman
The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) on Thursday extended the temporary suspensions of UFC fighters Mayra Bueno Silva and Walt Harris, who both failed drug tests stemming from UFC Vegas 77.

Bueno Silva’s suspension was extended by 30 days, while Harris’ suspension was extended by 60 days. Both fighters will have the opportunity to appeal their suspensions at a later date.

Bueno Silva tested positive for Ritalinic Acid, stemming from Concerta use for ADHD, following her second-round submission victory over Holly Holm in the main event of UFC Vegas 77. Harris tested positive for drostanolone and was removed from his bout against Josh Parisian before he can even make the walk to the octagon.

The NAC is still investigating the cases of Bueno Silva and Harris. The commission will hold a hearing to determine whether or not to impose permanent suspensions on the fighters.

Bueno Silva Issues Statement on Failed Drug Test

In a statement released on social media, Bueno Silva said that she is “devastated” by the news of her positive drug test. She said that she has never intentionally taken performance-enhancing drugs and that she is committed to clearing her name.

“I am a clean athlete and I have always competed fairly,” Bueno Silva said. “I am devastated by the news of my positive drug test and I am committed to clearing my name. I will cooperate fully with the Nevada Athletic Commission and I am confident that I will be vindicated.”

NAC to Hold Hearing to Determine Sanctions

The NAC is still investigating the cases of Bueno Silva and Harris. The commission will hold a hearing to determine whether or not to impose permanent suspensions on the fighters.

The hearing is scheduled to take place on September 15. The NAC will consider a number of factors in determining the sanctions, including the fighters’ test results, their past drug history, and their cooperation with the investigation.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
