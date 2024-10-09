Mets and Padres take 2-1 lead in the NLDS series

The National League Divisional Series continued on Tuesday with a pair of game threes. In both games, it was the lower seed playing at home for the first time in the series that emerged victorious. The New York Mets, the sixth seed, beat the Philadelphia Phillies, the second seed, in a National League East Division matchup 7-2. Then the San Diego Padres. the fourth seed, beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, the first seed, 6-5 in a National League West Division matchup. With the victories, the Mets and Padres now lead their respective best out of five series two games to one.

Who contributed to the Mets?

The Mets received an outstanding pitching performance by southpaw Sean Manaea of Valparaiso, Indiana. Manaea threw seven innings and gave up three hits, one earned run and two walks, to go along with six strikeouts. He also threw 91 pitches of which 65 pitches were strikes. This was Manaea’s first postseason win in his Major League career that has spanned nine seasons.

Offensively, the Mets had nine hits as a team. Second baseman Jose Iglesias of La Habana, Cuba and third baseman Mark Vientos of Norwalk, Connecticut led the Mets with two hits each. Meanwhile, first baseman Pete Alonso of Tampa, Florida and designated hitter Jesse Winker of Buffalo, New York each homered.

Who contributed to the Padres?

San Diego scored all six of their runs in the bottom of the second inning off of Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler, who struggled mightily on the mound. The Padres scored their six runs on four hits, headlined by a two-run RBI double by designated hitter David Peralta of Valencia, Venezuela, and a two-run home run by right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic. San Diego also capitalized on a key throwing error by Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, and impressive base running, as center fielder Jackson Merrill of Baltimore, Maryland, and shortstop Xander Bogaerts of Oranjestad, Aruba were both safe when Bogaerts made contact on a play that turned into a fielder’s choice.