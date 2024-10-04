Mets reach the NLDS with dramatic win over the Brewers

The New York Mets are off to the National League Divisional Series. On Thursday night at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Mets defeated the Brewers 4-2 to win the best of three series two games to one.

The Mets and Brewers series was the only series of the four wildcard series to go to a game three. On Wednesday, the Kansas City Royals eliminated the Baltimore Orioles, the San Diego Padres eliminated the Atlanta Braves, and the Detroit Tigers eliminated the Houston Astros.

Why are the Mets advancing?

Heading into the top of the ninth inning, things actually seemed bleak for the Mets franchise. They were down 2-0 to Milwaukee. Then the Mets bats came alive in the top of the ninth inning as Brewers closer Devin Williams of St. Louis, Missouri had the worst performance he has had all season.

Williams had not given up an earned run in his last 14 appearances, and all of a sudden was lit up like a Christmas tree. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor of Caguas, Puerto Rico began the inning with a walk. After Williams struck out Mark Vientos, Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo of Cheyenne, Wyoming singled and advanced Lindor to third base. Then, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso of Tampa, Florida hit the biggest home run of his career. He hit a 367 foot blast to right center field, and put the Mets up 3-2. New York then had a key insurance run as right fielder Starling Marte of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic hit a RBI single, which scored designated hitter Jesse Winker of Buffalo, New York, who reached base on a hit by pitch and then stole second base earlier in the inning.

Great performance by Jose Quintana

Meanwhile, Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana of Arjona, Colombia was spectacular. He threw six shutout innings, where he gave up four hits and one walk, to go along with five strikeouts. Of Quintana’s 94 pitches, 54 were strikes.

Who do the Mets face next?

The Mets are now facing the Philadelphia Phillies in one of two National League Divisional Series. In the other series, the Los Angeles Dodgers are facing the San Diego Padres. In the American League, the Kansas City Royals will face the New York Yankees, and the Detroit Tigers are facing the Cleveland Guardians.