MLB News and Rumors

Mets reach the NLDS with dramatic win over the Brewers

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Pete Alonso, New York Mets

The New York Mets are off to the National League Divisional Series. On Thursday night at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Mets defeated the Brewers 4-2 to win the best of three series two games to one.

The Mets and Brewers series was the only series of the four wildcard series to go to a game three. On Wednesday, the Kansas City Royals eliminated the Baltimore Orioles, the San Diego Padres eliminated the Atlanta Braves, and the Detroit Tigers eliminated the Houston Astros.

Why are the Mets advancing?

Heading into the top of the ninth inning, things actually seemed bleak for the Mets franchise. They were down 2-0 to Milwaukee. Then the Mets bats came alive in the top of the ninth inning as Brewers closer Devin Williams of St. Louis, Missouri had the worst performance he has had all season.

Williams had not given up an earned run in his last 14 appearances, and all of a sudden was lit up like a Christmas tree. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor of Caguas, Puerto Rico began the inning with a walk. After Williams struck out Mark Vientos, Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo of Cheyenne, Wyoming singled and advanced Lindor to third base. Then, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso of Tampa, Florida hit the biggest home run of his career. He hit a 367 foot blast to right center field, and put the Mets up 3-2. New York then had a key insurance run as right fielder Starling Marte of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic hit a RBI single, which scored designated hitter Jesse Winker of Buffalo, New York, who reached base on a hit by pitch and then stole second base earlier in the inning.

Great performance by Jose Quintana

Meanwhile, Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana of Arjona, Colombia was spectacular. He threw six shutout innings, where he gave up four hits and one walk, to go along with five strikeouts. Of Quintana’s 94 pitches, 54 were strikes.

Who do the Mets face next?

The Mets are now facing the Philadelphia Phillies in one of two National League Divisional Series. In the other series, the Los Angeles Dodgers are facing the San Diego Padres. In the American League, the Kansas City Royals will face the New York Yankees, and the Detroit Tigers are facing the Cleveland Guardians.

 

Topics  
Mets MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
NCAA Football: Utah at Arizona

Reds name Terry Francona new manager

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
Pete Alonso, New York Mets
Mets reach the NLDS with dramatic win over the Brewers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24386659_168396541_lowres-2
Jackson Chourio has breakout game to keep Brewers season alive
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 3 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24374565_168396541_lowres-2
Three MLB teams reach 2024 league divisional series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 3 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24026649_168396541_lowres-3
How game at Williamsport turned Tigers season around
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 2 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24377880_168396541_lowres-2
Three outstanding pitching performances on opening day of 2024 MLB playoffs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 2 2024
MLB News and Rumors
tarik skubal dominant on opening day (1)
2024 MLB Wildcard Series set
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 1 2024
More News
Arrow to top