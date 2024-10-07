Miami delivers epic College Football comeback against California

While week six of the 2024 College Football season was recognized the most by the fact that seven seeds lost as favourites, (including number one Alabama and number four Tennessee), we also saw a remarkable comeback or an eighth seeded favourite would have been defeated. In the game between the University of Miami Hurricanes and the University of California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California on Saturday, the Hurricanes were once down 35-10 with eight minutes and six seconds left in the third quarter, only to see them storm back to win 39-38. In a span of 23 minutes and six seconds, the Hurricanes outscored the Golden Bears 29-3.

Who contributed to the Hurricanes offensively?

Running back Damien Martinez of Lewisville, Texas helped pull the Hurricanes within 17 points (at 35-18 California) with three minutes and two seconds left in the third quarter on a one yard touchdown run. Then in the fourth quarter, Hurricanes quarterback Cameron Ward of West Columbus, Texas contributed to three Miami touchdowns. He first had an 18 yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Horton of Nashville, Tennessee with 10 minutes and 28 seconds left to pull the Hurricanes within 13 points (38-25 California). Ward then a 24-yard touchdown run with four minutes and four seconds left to pull the Hurricanes within six points at 38-32 California, and won the game with a five yard touchdown pass from Ward to tight end Elijah Arroyo of Frisco, Texas with 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Hurricanes the unimaginable one point win.

Where are the Hurricanes now?

Miami is the number six seed in College Football at the moment. However, they are the only team ranked in the top 17 to have won six games and be undefeated. They also have beaten state rival Florida 41-17, clobbered Florida A&M 56-9, shutout Ball State 62-0, spanked South Florida 50-15, and narrowly got by Virginia Tech 38-34.