Michael Vick to be new head coach at Norfolk State

For the second time this month, a big name person from the National Football League is becoming a head coach in College Football. Following the announcement that Bill Belichick is becoming the next head coach of the University of North Carolina, on Tuesday, it was announced on Tuesday by Alex Butler of Yahoo! Sports that former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be the next head coach for the Norfolk State University Spartans.

Where is Norfolk State?

Norfolk State University is in Norfolk, Virginia. It is in the same state that Vick grew up in as he is from Newport News, Virginia. The Spartans play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and have an all-time record of 349 wins, 398 losses and 13 ties.

Has Vick coached before?

Vick was actually a coaching intern for the Kansas City Chiefs during training camp in 2017. After training camp however, Vick did not continue with coaching as he signed a deal with FS1 to be a NFL analyst. In 2018, he became a full-time offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football, a professional minor football league that was only in existence for the 2019 season.

Vick’s NFL career

Vick was the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft and spent 13 seasons in the National Football League. He was with the Atlanta Falcons from 2001 to 2006, the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009 to 2013, and spent one season each with the New York Jets (2014), and Pittsburgh Steelers (2015).

While with the Falcons, Vick was selected to the Pro Bowl thrice (2002, 2004 and 2005), and with the Eagles once (2010). In 2010, Vick was the NFL comeback player of the year.

In 143 NFL regular season games, Vick completed 1807 passes in 3217 attempts for 22464 passing yards, 133 touchdowns and 88 interceptions. However, it was on the ground where Vick was known for his excellence. He had 6109 rushing yards, and 36 touchdowns, and set a NFL record for having seven yards per rushing attempt.