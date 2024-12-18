College Football News and Rumors

Michael Vick to be new head coach at Norfolk State

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
AAF: Birmingham Iron at Atlanta Legends

For the second time this month, a big name person from the National Football League is becoming a head coach in College Football. Following the announcement that Bill Belichick is becoming the next head coach of the University of North Carolina, on Tuesday, it was announced on Tuesday by Alex Butler of Yahoo! Sports that former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be the next head coach for the Norfolk State University Spartans.

Where is Norfolk State?

Norfolk State University is in Norfolk, Virginia. It is in the same state that Vick grew up in as he is from Newport News, Virginia. The Spartans play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and have an all-time record of 349 wins, 398 losses and 13 ties.

Has Vick coached before?

Vick was actually a coaching intern for the Kansas City Chiefs during training camp in 2017. After training camp however, Vick did not continue with coaching as he signed a deal with FS1 to be a NFL analyst. In 2018, he became a full-time offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football, a professional minor football league that was only in existence for the 2019 season.

Vick’s NFL career

Vick was the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft and spent 13 seasons in the National Football League. He was with the Atlanta Falcons from 2001 to 2006, the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009 to 2013, and spent one season each with the New York Jets (2014), and Pittsburgh Steelers (2015).

While with the Falcons, Vick was selected to the Pro Bowl thrice (2002, 2004 and 2005), and with the Eagles once (2010). In 2010, Vick was the NFL comeback player of the year.

In 143 NFL regular season games, Vick completed 1807 passes in 3217 attempts for 22464 passing yards, 133 touchdowns and 88 interceptions. However, it was on the ground where Vick was known for his excellence. He had 6109 rushing yards, and 36 touchdowns, and set a NFL record for having seven yards per rushing attempt.

 

 

 

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAA NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To College Football News and Rumors

College Football News and Rumors
travis hunter5

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter wins 2024 Heisman Trophy

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 15 2024
College Football News and Rumors
bill-belichick-face-cuts-1634565200055
UNC names Bill Belichick new head coach
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 12 2024
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_24939374_168396541_lowres-3
Oregon stays undefeated as College Football bracket announced
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 9 2024
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_24476190_168396541_lowres-2
2024 Big Ten Championship Preview
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 7 2024
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_24885355_168396541_lowres-2
Oregon stays undefeated with dominant win over Washington
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 1 2024
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_24476190_168396541_lowres-2
Oregon seeks to continue undefeated season against Washington
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 29 2024
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_24537206_168396541_lowres-2
Notre Dame and Ohio State deliver with impressive College Football wins
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 24 2024
More News
Arrow to top