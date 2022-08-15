Michael Wacha carves Yankees, will Red Sox make playoffs?

The New York Yankees have been struggling recently and that didn’t change on Sunday night as Michael Wacha threw one of the most impressive games of the season against this Yankees team. After returning from the injury list, he threw seven innings of no-run baseball, only giving up two hits and striking out nine for the Boston Red Sox.

Michael Wacha Shines in Return

According to MLB.com, Wacha had the following to say:

“Yeah, I feel like I work better that way,” said Wacha. “I feel like my successful outings are getting back on the mound and on the attack mode. They came out swinging early and I was making quality pitches and they turned into quick outs and I was able to go deeper into the game.”

Alex Cora, head coach of the Red Sox, was pleased with Wacha’s performance:

“He was in command the whole night, ahead in the count, right through [89] pitches,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “Very efficient. His tempo is great. It makes the defense better. And we made some plays behind him.” “You look up and you see his numbers, he was really good for us early on,” said Cora. “He was one of the reasons we were playing good baseball. To have him back means a lot.”

Can Boston Make the Playoffs?

It’s tough to say at the moment if the Boston Red Sox are going to make the playoffs. This team has been very inconsistent throughout the entire year and that’s resulted in them being in last place of the American League East at 57-59. Fortunately for Boston, they still have an opportunity to turn this thing around and can sneak into the playoffs. As everybody has seen with them throughout the past few years, once they’re in the playoffs, they typically find a way to make some noise.