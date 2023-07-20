Miguel Baeza Out Against Jake Matthews at UFC 291

Miguel Baeza has withdrawn from his upcoming fight against Jake Matthews at UFC 291. The welterweight bout was scheduled to take place on July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Miguel Baeza is out of his scheduled bout against Jake Matthews at #UFC291. pic.twitter.com/JEDFukqmmf — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) July 19, 2023

Baeza announced his withdrawal on Instagram, citing an undisclosed injury. “I’m very disappointed to announce that I’m going to have to withdraw from my fight against Jake Matthews,” Baeza wrote.

“I hate to do this but I will not be competing July 29th, I want to apologize to the UFC, my opponent and all those who supported me through out. I will be back just been the comeback had just been postponed.”

Jake Matthews Still on Card

Despite Baeza’s withdrawal, Matthews will still be on the UFC 291 card. The UFC has not yet announced a replacement opponent for Matthews, but it is expected that they will do so soon.

Potential Replacements to face Jake Matthews

In a recent video by Bert MMA on YouTube, he speculated that Daniel Rodriguez could be a potential replacement opponent for Jake Matthews at UFC 291. Rodriguez is a welterweight fighter with a record of 17-4 in MMA and 7-3 in the UFC. He is coming off a knockout loss against Ian Garry in his last fight.

Randy Brown is another welterweight fighter who could potentially face Jake Matthews at UFC 291. Brown has a record of 17-5 in MMA and 11-5 in the UFC. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Wellington Turman at UFC on ABC 5 in June.

Alex Morono is a welterweight fighter with a record of 23-8 in MMA and 12-5 in the UFC. He is coming off a submission win against Tim Means at UFC on ABC 4 in May. Morono has been a frequent replacement opponent in the past, and could step in to face Jake Matthews at UFC 291 if needed.

UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

UFC 291 is already a stacked card, headlined by a rematch between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier in a bout already being dubbed a Fight of the Year contender. The co-main event is also generating hype as former middleweight champion Alex Pereira will make his 205lb debut against another former champ in Jan Blachowicz.