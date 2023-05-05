Horse Racing

Mike Francesca Kentucky Derby Picks 2023 | Kentucky Derby Predictions 2023

Mike Francesca released his picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. This is the 149th running of the first leg of the American Triple Crown. The 1 1/4-mile horse race has been held at Churchill Downs since its inception in 1875.

The 20-horse field Kentucky Derby will be broadcasted by NBC with coverage beginning as early as 10:30 am ET this Saturday on USA Network. Pre-race activities start at 12:30 pm ET. The event will be live-streamed via NBCSports.com. Post time for the 2023 Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET.

Courier-Journal Kentucky Derby Picks and Predictions 2023

Mike Francesca made it clear on his podcast that he’s partial to Forte (+325), the betting favorite to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. The sports-radio host also likes Tapit Trice (+600) and Confidence Game (+2500). Rich Strike won the race last year as an 80-1 longshot. Over the past 24 hours, three horses have been scratched from the race: Practical Move, Skinner, and Lord Miles.

Forte (+325)

“I know Forte very well. I’ve seen most of his races. I’ve bet on most of his races, especially in the Hopeful when he caught a slippery track and got a good price at 7 to 1,” Mike Francesca said on his podcast. “But there’s still a lot of knocks on him, and a lot of people worry about him being a son of Violence.

“They think, you know, that last furlong is going to be a bit of an issue. He’s clearly a hard knocker. He’s the kind of horse that’s going to try every race, he’s the kind of horse that’s going to dance every dance. … But I don’t think he’s exceptional. That’s why he makes the Derby very interesting.”

Tapit Trice (+600)

“Tapit Trice has been a very, very well-regarded horse for a while, spent a lot of money on him,” Mike Francesca added. “He’s well meant for this race, no question.” For Saturday’s race, Tapit Trice is racing from the No. 5 post position. Always Dreaming (2017) was the last horse to win the Derby from this spot. Tapit Trice’s stakes wins include victories in the 2023 Blue Grass Stakes (Grade 1) and the 2023 Tampa Bay Derby (Grade 3).

Confidence Game (+2500)

“Moving on to Confidence Game with Keith Desormeaux. For Desormeaux to find a way to get this horse into this race is amazing. He has mega stock to win,” Francesca mentioned. “I swear, if I had a horse that I just wanted to have a chance to get into the Derby, this guy is as good of a trainer as anybody. He somehow gets these horses into the race.”

The 3-year-old colt was sired by Candy Ride out of the Bernardini mare Eblouissante. He was bred in Kentucky by Summer Wind Equine LLC. Confidence Game has raced at Churchill Downs, Fair Grounds, Keeneland, and Oaklawn Park. He also won the 2023 Rebel Stakes (Grade 2). More Mike Francesca Kentucky Derby picks are on the main page.

Arrow to top