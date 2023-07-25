UFC News and Rumors

Mike Jackson to Face UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich in ‘Clash of Ideologies’

Garrett Kerman
A highly anticipated and controversial battle of skill, age, and ideology is set to take place on October 13 and 14 at Caged Aggression 36 in Davenport, Iowa. Former UFC fighter Mike Jackson will face UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich in a two-night event that has been dubbed “Bad Blood.”

Jackson and Miletich Have a Long History

Jackson and Miletich have a long history dating back to their time training together at Miletich Fighting Systems. The two fighters have had a falling out in recent years, and they have been trading barbs on social media. Jackson has accused Miletich of being a “bully” and a “fraud,” while Miletich has accused Jackson of being a “disgrace” to the sport of MMA.

The fight is also a clash of ideologies. Jackson is a liberal-minded individual who is outspoken about his political views. Miletich is a conservative-minded individual who is also outspoken about his political views. The fight is sure to be a battle of ideas as well as a battle of fists.

The fight between Jackson and Miletich is a must-watch for MMA fans. The two fighters have a long history, the fight is personal, and it is a clash of ideologies. The fight is sure to be exciting and action-packed, and it could very well be the fight of the year.

Tickets for Caged Aggression 36 Go on Sale Soon

Tickets for Caged Aggression 36 go on sale soon. The event will be held at the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa. Jackson and Miletich have been trading barbs back and forth for a while, calling each other racists all over social media. The build-up to this fight will be one to behold and this fight will be one to watch. The fight between Jackson and Miletich is sure to be a sellout, so fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early.

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
