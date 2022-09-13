Mike Trout hits a home run in seven straight games

Los Angeles Angels centerfielder Mike Trout of Vineland, New Jersey is red hot as of late. Despite the fact the Angels do not have any more important games down the stretch, Trout is one game away from Major League history.

Over the last week, Trout has hit a home run in seven straight games. Three players have the record for hitting a home run in eight straight games. They are Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Dale Long of Springfield, Missouri, who had a home run in eight straight games from May 19-28, 1956, New York Yankees first baseman Don Mattingly of Evansville, Indiana, who had a home run in eight straight games from July 8-18, 1987, and Seattle Mariners outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. of Donora, Pennsylvania, who had a home run in eight straight games from July 20-28, 1993.

Seven Game Home Run Streak

Trout began the streak on September 4 with a solo home run in the eighth inning in a 9-1 Angels loss to the Houston Astros. He then had a solo home run in the fifth inning in a 10-0 Angels win over the Detroit Tigers on September 5, a solo home run in the first inning in a 5-4 Angels win over the Tigers on September 6, a solo home run in the fifth inning in a 5-4 Angels loss to the Tigers on September 7, a two-run home run in the sixth inning in a 4-3 Angels loss to the Astros on September 9, a three-run home run in the second inning in a 6-1 Angels win over the Astros on September 10, and a two-run home run in the fifth inning in a 5-4 Angels loss to the Cleveland Guardians on September 12.

2022 Season Stats

Trout is batting .279 with 35 home runs and 69 runs batted in. During 416 plate appearances, he has 72 runs, 102 hits, 20 doubles, two triples, one stolen base, an on base percentage of .368, slugging percentage of .633, 231 total bases, and six times hit by a pitch.