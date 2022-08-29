Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Angels finally play to their ability

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and the Los Angeles Angels have probably been the most disappointing team in baseball this season. On top of them being one of the most disappointing teams in all of baseball this season, there’s an argument to be made that Los Angeles has been the most disappointing team in baseball for the past few years.

With arguably the two best players in the sport, not making the playoffs year-in and year-out is certainly a major issue.

Mike Trout Talks About Shohei Ohtani

Mike Trout had a few interesting things to say about how great Shohei Ohtani truly is. Despite the lack of success that the Angels have found this year, it’s certainly not on these two guys. Trout had the following to say, according to MLB.com:

“We’re trying to shake things up a little bit,” said Trout, who added an RBI double to his solo homer on Sunday. “We played some good baseball these last three games.” “We really played inspired [baseball] all around,” said Nevin. “We have good hitters in there, guys with track records who are doing some things, and it’s nice to see some young guys come up and have a nice weekend. It’s good for the psyche. It’ll be a fun flight home.”

Other Angels Realize How Good Shohei Is

Tucker Davidson is very impressed with what Shohei has done:

“It’s pretty incredible,” said Angels starter Tucker Davidson, who held the Blue Jays to just one run through four-plus innings on Sunday. “Because the day after [a start], I mean, my legs are sore, my back is sore. And he goes out there, has four ABs, helps the team, hits home runs. He does it all. It’s incredible.” “We were just kind of plugging away,” said Davidson. “In Tampa, things just didn’t work out for us. … It was just one of those that we said, ‘All right, let’s get out of Tampa, let’s go to Toronto.’ And every series is a new start. It’s like, ‘All right, we’re 0-0 against this team for this series, so let’s go after it today.’”

It’s unfortunate that the Los Angeles Angels hat with all of this talent within their roster and still fail to compete year in and year out.