Mike’s Met Of The Month, August 2023: OF DJ Stewart

The month of August wasn’t pretty for the New York Mets, but no one expected much of this team after a deadline fire sale. The end of 2023 will involve playing out the string, which leaves fans of the Mets looking for positives. There were some on the offensive side in August as Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo put together strong performances in August. There was, however, a clear choice for Met of the Month for August and it ended up going to outfielder DJ Stewart.

Few could have seen what Stewart put together in August coming, especially given his status as a journeyman outfielder who signed a minor-league deal with the Mets earlier this year. Stewart hit .303 with eight home runs and 16 RBIs in 66 at bats in August, with most of that power surge coming in the second half of the month. The Mets were undoubtedly thrilled with Stewart’s production as he essentially has functioned as their right field replacement after Starling Marte landed on the injured list with another groin problem earlier this season.

The end of the year will be an important one for Stewart, who has an opportunity to prove he has a role on the 2024 Mets if he can keep up his hot hitting. No one is necessarily expecting Stewart to be a 2024 starter, but a fourth outfielder with some pop has value and the Mets could use some positive player development stories after the struggles of this season.

