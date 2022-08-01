Milwaukee Brewers could move star reliever Josh Hader

New reports have suggested that the Milwaukee Brewers might decide to trade Josh Hader at this year’s MLB Trade Deadline. It would be an interesting decision from Milwaukee’s perspective, but the package that they can receive could be something that does intrigue them enough to move on from the 28-year-old left-handed pitcher.

Coming into July 13th, Josh Hader had a 1.82 ERA. He now currently has a 4.24 ERA after allowing three earned runs against the Minnesota Twins and then six earned runs against the San Francisco Giants in his next outing. Outside of those two relief appearances, he’s likely been the top relief pitcher in baseball this season.

Milwaukee Brewers Are Listening To Offers On Josh Hader

Ken Rosenthal, one of the biggest reporters in the game, says it’s more of a possibility than people think:

“The Brewers are again listening to overtures for closer Josh Hader. The conversations might be little more than due diligence. But as the Brewers head toward their fifth straight postseason appearance, their motivation to trade Hader might be increasing. Three reasons: • Hader’s $11 million salary likely will increase to the $16 million range next season in his final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent. • His preference to limit his appearances to one inning restricts his value to the club, and would be of particular concern in the postseason. • Devin Williams, who has produced 30 straight scoreless appearances, striking out 47 in 28 2/3 innings, could replace Hader as the Brewers’ closer. Hader, 28, has allowed just one run in his last four appearances, recovering from a difficult six-game stretch that increased his ERA from 1.05 to 4.50. Trading him only would make sense if the Brewers could acquire a hitter they desire, or young players who could help them address various needs.”

The Milwaukee Brewers are going to look to make a playoff push once again this season and are hoping to find more success come playoff time. They’re currently in first place in the National League Central at 57-45 and sit three games ahead of the second-place St. Louis Cardinals.