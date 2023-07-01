Mina Kimes, Shannon Sharpe, and Doc Rivers are reportedly among the people who could be tapped to fill roles vacated due to ESPN’s massive layoffs.

Mina Kimes

REPORT: Mina Kimes could succeed Suzy Kolber on “Monday Night Countdown,” per @MMcCarthyREV of @FOS. ESPN management is extremely high on the former print journalist who was named an #NFL analyst in 2020. With her contract expiring soon, Kimes will be pursued by Dan Le… pic.twitter.com/ZgyMkNArTY — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 30, 2023



Kimes’s ESPN contract is reportedly close to expiring, and she is expected to be pursued by other media outlets.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, ESPN could tap her to replace Suzy Kolber on Monday Night Countdown.

Replacing Kolber is going to be a tough act to follow for whoever is selected to fill her shoes.

Mina Kimes, 37, has the personality and football knowledge, and putting a man in Kolber’s former role is probably not the route the network wants to go in.

Shannon Sharpe

Former NFL tight end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, 55, is a free agent.

He just left Fox Sports, and Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports is reporting that ESPN could bring him in to fill the void created by the layoffs of Keyshawn Johnson and Steve Young.

Given his experience in Skip Bayless’s competitive show, Undisputed, Sharpe could also be a rotating guest on Stephen A. Smith’s show First Take.

REPORT: Shannon Sharpe could join ESPN, per @MMcCarthyREV of @FOS. ‘Here’s why Sharpe moving to ESPN makes more sense. He loves the spotlight. The three-time Super Bowl winner could play an outsized role as Steve Young’s successor on “Monday Night Countdown.”’ The #NFL legend… pic.twitter.com/JYkJM2F0wi — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 30, 2023

Doc Rivers

The New York Post is reporting that Doc Rivers could be brought on to ESPN to replace Jeff Van Gundy.

Doc Rivers is a potential candidate to replace Jeff Van Gundy at ESPN, per @nypost pic.twitter.com/kS77vRHIJz — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 30, 2023

Rivers was fired by the Philadelphia 76ers after three seasons as the head coach.

Since his firing, the 61-year-old has not indicated what his future plans are.