Mina Kimes, Shannon Sharpe, And Doc Rivers Could Reportedly Fill Big Roles At ESPN Due To Layoffs

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Mina Kimes, Shannon Sharpe, and Doc Rivers are reportedly among the people who could be tapped to fill roles vacated due to ESPN’s massive layoffs.

Mina Kimes


Kimes’s ESPN contract is reportedly close to expiring, and she is expected to be pursued by other media outlets.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, ESPN could tap her to replace Suzy Kolber on Monday Night Countdown.

Replacing Kolber is going to be a tough act to follow for whoever is selected to fill her shoes.

Mina Kimes, 37, has the personality and football knowledge, and putting a man in Kolber’s former role is probably not the route the network wants to go in.

Shannon Sharpe

Former NFL tight end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, 55, is a free agent.

He just left Fox Sports, and Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports is reporting that ESPN could bring him in to fill the void created by the layoffs of Keyshawn Johnson and Steve Young.

Given his experience in Skip Bayless’s competitive show, Undisputed, Sharpe could also be a rotating guest on Stephen A. Smith’s show First Take.

Doc Rivers

The New York Post is reporting that Doc Rivers could be brought on to ESPN to replace Jeff Van Gundy.

Rivers was fired by the Philadelphia 76ers after three seasons as the head coach.

Since his firing, the 61-year-old has not indicated what his future plans are.

 

News
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
