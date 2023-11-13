College football is cutthroat, but firing a coach after just 10 games seems especially swift.

Mississippi State University has made the surprising decision to part ways with head coach Zach Arnett before the conclusion of his first season at the helm. The university announced the decision on Monday, citing a disappointing 4-6 record, including a 1-6 performance in SEC play.

Arnett Was Promoted Following The Sudden Passing Of Mike Leach

Arnett, who is only 37 years old, previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs for three seasons. He was elevated to the position of head coach after the unexpected passing of Mike Leach, and he guided the team to a victory over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl shortly after his promotion.

However, less than a month after Arnett was appointed head coach, Mississippi State University’s athletic director, Zac Selmon, decided to make a change. Arnett’s tenure as head coach was abruptly terminated after only 10 games of his first full-time season. In the interim, Greg Knox, a senior offensive analyst for the Bulldogs, will step in as the head coach for the remainder of the season.

It’s Been A Challenging 12-Months For Mississippi State Football

Mississippi State has faced challenges in recent games due to the absence of their long-time starting quarterback, Will Rogers. The team initially won without Rogers, bringing their record to 4-3 for the year. However, a subsequent three-game losing streak, each loss by double-digit margins, led to a reevaluation of the team’s direction.

Zac Selmon, in a statement, indicated that the team’s “progress and on-field results” have fallen short of the standard expected for Mississippi State to achieve the level of success they aspire to.

“As part of my thorough and continued evaluation, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for the highest level of success,” Selmon said in a statement. “I have the utmost respect for Zach Arnett and am incredibly appreciative of the effort he put forth in leading our football program. However, the progress and on-field results have not been of the standard required for Mississippi State to achieve the level of success we need and expect.

Mississippi State will face Southern Miss in their upcoming game, followed by the highly anticipated annual Egg Bowl rivalry clash against Ole Miss on Thanksgiving. Both games will be played on their home turf in Starkville. A victory in these games will secure the program’s 14th consecutive season of bowl eligibility.