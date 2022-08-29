Mitch Trubisky All But Secures Starting QB Spot After 10/10 Performance

Mitch Trubisky has once again reminded everyone why he is the Steelers’ best quarterback, after an almost perfect performance against the Lions in the NFL’s final preseason game.

I really like what I've seen from Mitch Trubisky this preseason. Underrated pickup for the Steelers. He's clearly the Week 1 starter. — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) August 28, 2022

Trubisky had done nothing this summer to lose the job that he had been given to do when he signed back in March. The experience that he holds after five years in the NFL is proving why he should be one of the first names on the team sheet.

There has been some great competition for Trubisky along the way in preseason, with the young Kenny Pickett providing a good challenge for the veteran.

It would likely take something drastic for Trubisky not to start in week one, after he put in his best preseason showing yet. He completed 15 out of 19 passes in the game for 160 yards, throwing a touchdown to end the two-minute drive at the end of the first quarter. It was his first touchdown drive since his first series on the first drive of the Steelers’ first preseason game.

.@Mtrubisky10 looking sharp in his last preseason game:

– 15/19

– 160 yards

– 1 TD 📺: #DETvsPIT on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rlWooatGHB pic.twitter.com/yEpNoxbM6y — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2022

Head Coach Mike Tomlin was asked if he has a starting quarterback yet…

“I might, but you guys are not gonna have it today. Like I told you guys the other week, we’re not gonna make kneejerk reactions and statements following a performance. We’ll go through our proper, professional procedure. We’ll evaluate the game, we’ll meet with our front office people, we’ll have discussions, we’ll talk internally, we’ll talk external possibilities, we’ll go through our normal procedure this time of year and we’ll disclose it to you at our leisure, to be quite honest with you.”

The Steeler face the Bengals in their season opener.