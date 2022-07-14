MLB All Star Game 2022: Snubs and Surprises

The 2022 Major League Baseball All Star Game takes place on Tuesday. Here are five snubs and five surprises of the players chosen for the game.

All-Star Snubs

1) Freddie Freeman

The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman who represents Canada internationally, leads Major League Baseball with 109 hits. The five-time All-Star is batting .317 with 12 home runs and 56 runs batted in.

2) Carlos Rodon

The southpaw from Miami has a record of eight wins and five losses with an earned run average of 2.70 with the San Francisco Giants. One statistic that is extremely impressive is the fact he has only given up four home runs in 100 innings of work.

3) Kevin Gausman

The Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher from Centennial, Colorado is 6-6 with an earned run average of 2.86 in 2022. However what stands out the most is Gausman’s strikeout to walk ratio which is currently 100:16. Like Rodon, he has not been hurt by the home run this season. In 88 innings pitched, Gausman has only given up two home runs.

4) Michael King

The New York Yankees relief pitcher from Rochester, New York has a record of six wins and one loss in 31 games this season. What stands out is his WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched). At this time it is 0.97. In 48 1/3 innings pitched, King has only given up 32 hits and 15 walks.

5) Jose Abreu

The Chicago White Sox first baseman from Cienfuegos, Cuba is batting .299 with 11 home runs and 43 runs batted in. He also has 24 doubles, an on base percentage of .380 and an OPS of .852.

All-Star Surprises

1) Albert Pujols

I know Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals was chosen from a legacy perspective, but Major League Baseball should strongly consider scrapping the legacy selection altogether for the best players in each league for what they have done this season. Pujols, a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic is only batting .220 with six home runs and 20 runs batted in.

2) Miguel Cabrera

Like Pujols, Cabrera was chosen from a legacy perspective. Unlike Pujols, he has been hitting the baseball consistently for a very respectable average of .287, but has shown a lack of power with only three home runs in 275 at bats. The native of Maracay, Venezuela who is the Detroit Tigers first baseman has shown strong power throughout his career as he has 505 career home runs.

3) Byron Buxton

The native of Bailey, Georgia has shown significant power in 2022. He has 23 home runs. However, the Minnesota Twins centerfielder has a terrible batting average of .208, only eight points above the Mendoza Line. In 260 at bats and 290 plate appearances, Buxton only has 54 hits.

4) George Springer

The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder from New Britain, Connecticut has had an OK season for the Blue Jays, but it is a bit of a surprise that he was an all-star. In 79 games, he batted .250 with 17 home runs and 40 runs batted in. You could make the argument that Bo Bichette (.262, 14 HR, 49 RBIs) and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.304) are better than Springer, but it is the 2017 World Series MVP who is off to Los Angeles. Another better option would have been Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels, who is batting .288 with 12 home runs.

5) Paul Blackburn

The only reason why Paul Blackburn is going to the All-Star Game is because the Oakland Athletics needed a representative. This season the native of Antioch, California has just an ordinary earned run average of 3.62.