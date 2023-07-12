In his first career MLB All-Star Game at-bat Tuesday, Elias Diaz crushed a two-run, eighth-inning home run as the NL earned a 3-2 victory over the AL at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
It was the NL’s first mid-season classic victory since 2012.
Returning to work, looking sharp …
The #HRDerby champ is here. pic.twitter.com/EUpzRypW2O
The stars’ starting lineup …
Your starting lineups for the 2023 #AllStarGame!
Watch tonight on @MLBONFOX at 8 pm ET. pic.twitter.com/2akqjTSb9h
Putting the moment on ice …
A celebration so nice Ronald Acuña Jr. had to put it in ice. 💎 🥶️ pic.twitter.com/hyYuF9Qspw
T-Mobile Park establishing shot …
The #AllStarGame view. pic.twitter.com/zjTDK7Un5J
Emotional four-bagger, for sure …
So awesome 🥹
Young Brayden gets this All-Star game started with a trip around the bases! pic.twitter.com/B2bMViZDFP
Seattle legends released the first pitches or first lobs? …
An #AllStarGame first pitch brought to you by @Mariners legends. pic.twitter.com/RG3KK9UbPB
Elite outfield defense opened the show …
WHAT. A. START. #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/6gj8KWrhRX
Friendly in-game banter …
Mic’d up Freddie remains elite. 🤣 #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/Jqkp7uXH2J
Here’s another vote for allowing the All-Stars to wear team uniforms again …
MLB completely screws the pooch with this horrible All-Star Game uniforms. The game was truly special when each player wore their own uniform. pic.twitter.com/RoO4BtENzm
With six players on the field during the top of the second inning, the Texas Rangers tied an All-Star Game record …
1939 Yankees. 1951 Dodgers. 2023 Rangers. pic.twitter.com/HSF3jf7sH8
What’s new? The AL takes the lead, courtesy of Yandy Diaz …
AMERICAN LEAGUE STRIKES FIRST‼️ #AllStarGame
(via @RaysBaseball)pic.twitter.com/6xEuD0KJxU
Some games should always be remembered …
The East-West Classic is one of the greatest sporting events never told.@JustinTinsley narrates the story of this forgotten All-Star game: pic.twitter.com/5vRPXCO3xW
The NL went fishing to tie the game in the fourth inning …
There’s plenty of fish in the sea but we want Luis. 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/SraD6qG89h
Was that the All-Star Game or a regular-season matchup at Truist Park? …
That’s an all @Braves infield 🤝 pic.twitter.com/peFtQdWd7m
Imagine managing this outfield …
Today In 1961: Baseball legends Roberto Clemente, Willie Mays & Henry Aaron pose after the Major League All-Star Game in San Francisco! A manager’s dream outfield! #MLB #History #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/0jyk7B8Ts8
Considering the senior circuit was outscored 40-22 during the losing streak, the AL claimed the advantage again …
Bo Bichette gives the AL a 2-1 lead in the 6th!#NextLevel | @BlueJays pic.twitter.com/2snquW96uo
At 32 years old and appearing in his first All-Star Game, Diaz slammed an 86-mph splitter from Felix Bautista for the game-winning homer. His journey, like his clutch performance Tuesday, has been “amazing,” he told Fox Sports …
Elias Díaz signed with the Pirates for $20,000 out of Venezuela.
Spent most of his career as a backup.
Non-tendered by the Pirates in 2019.
Signed a minor league contract with Colorado in 2020.
Díaz just hit a go-ahead HR in the 8th inning of his first career All-Star game. pic.twitter.com/NmGZOHy07j
How about this play to end the eighth inning and preserve the lead? …
Austin Riley made that double play look too easy 💪
Making the throw from his knees to end the inning! @Braves pic.twitter.com/6NeQQwT9pt
A special K by closer Craig Kimbrel …
THE NL HANGS ON 😬
They win the #AllStarGame for the first time since 2012! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RhMEPGMYC0
Diaz’s journey just took another special turn …
Elías Díaz is the first @Rockies player to be named All-Star MVP! 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/Xk6GbbiuwC
Who gets your vote for 2025? …
Contenders to host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, according to Commissioner Rob Manfred:
▪️ Atlanta
▪️ Toronto
▪️ Baltimore
▪️ Chicago pic.twitter.com/tAw8sPIzfC
