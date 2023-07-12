In his first career MLB All-Star Game at-bat Tuesday, Elias Diaz crushed a two-run, eighth-inning home run as the NL earned a 3-2 victory over the AL at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

It was the NL’s first mid-season classic victory since 2012.

Returning to work, looking sharp …

The stars’ starting lineup …

Your starting lineups for the 2023 #AllStarGame! Watch tonight on @MLBONFOX at 8 pm ET. pic.twitter.com/2akqjTSb9h — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2023

Putting the moment on ice …

A celebration so nice Ronald Acuña Jr. had to put it in ice. 💎 🥶️ pic.twitter.com/hyYuF9Qspw — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 11, 2023

T-Mobile Park establishing shot …

Emotional four-bagger, for sure …

So awesome 🥹 Young Brayden gets this All-Star game started with a trip around the bases! pic.twitter.com/B2bMViZDFP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

Seattle legends released the first pitches or first lobs? …

Elite outfield defense opened the show …

Friendly in-game banter …

Here’s another vote for allowing the All-Stars to wear team uniforms again …

MLB completely screws the pooch with this horrible All-Star Game uniforms. The game was truly special when each player wore their own uniform. pic.twitter.com/RoO4BtENzm — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 12, 2023

With six players on the field during the top of the second inning, the Texas Rangers tied an All-Star Game record …

1939 Yankees. 1951 Dodgers. 2023 Rangers. pic.twitter.com/HSF3jf7sH8 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 12, 2023

What’s new? The AL takes the lead, courtesy of Yandy Diaz …

Some games should always be remembered …

The East-West Classic is one of the greatest sporting events never told.@JustinTinsley narrates the story of this forgotten All-Star game: pic.twitter.com/5vRPXCO3xW — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2023

The NL went fishing to tie the game in the fourth inning …

There’s plenty of fish in the sea but we want Luis. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/SraD6qG89h — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 12, 2023

Was that the All-Star Game or a regular-season matchup at Truist Park? …

Imagine managing this outfield …

Today In 1961: Baseball legends Roberto Clemente, Willie Mays & Henry Aaron pose after the Major League All-Star Game in San Francisco! A manager’s dream outfield! #MLB #History #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/0jyk7B8Ts8 — Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) July 11, 2023

Considering the senior circuit was outscored 40-22 during the losing streak, the AL claimed the advantage again …

Bo Bichette gives the AL a 2-1 lead in the 6th!#NextLevel | @BlueJays pic.twitter.com/2snquW96uo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

At 32 years old and appearing in his first All-Star Game, Diaz slammed an 86-mph splitter from Felix Bautista for the game-winning homer. His journey, like his clutch performance Tuesday, has been “amazing,” he told Fox Sports …

Elias Díaz signed with the Pirates for $20,000 out of Venezuela. Spent most of his career as a backup. Non-tendered by the Pirates in 2019. Signed a minor league contract with Colorado in 2020. Díaz just hit a go-ahead HR in the 8th inning of his first career All-Star game. pic.twitter.com/NmGZOHy07j — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 12, 2023

How about this play to end the eighth inning and preserve the lead? …

Austin Riley made that double play look too easy 💪 Making the throw from his knees to end the inning! @Braves pic.twitter.com/6NeQQwT9pt — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

A special K by closer Craig Kimbrel …

THE NL HANGS ON 😬 They win the #AllStarGame for the first time since 2012! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RhMEPGMYC0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

Diaz’s journey just took another special turn …

Elías Díaz is the first @Rockies player to be named All-Star MVP! 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/Xk6GbbiuwC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

Who gets your vote for 2025? …

Contenders to host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, according to Commissioner Rob Manfred: ▪️ Atlanta

▪️ Toronto

▪️ Baltimore

▪️ Chicago pic.twitter.com/tAw8sPIzfC — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 12, 2023