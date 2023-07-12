MLB News and Rumors

MLB All-Star Game 2023: Twitter Reacts To Elias Diaz’s Game-Winning Homer, NL Breaking Skid Against AL

MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League

In his first career MLB All-Star Game at-bat Tuesday, Elias Diaz crushed a two-run, eighth-inning home run as the NL earned a 3-2 victory over the AL at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

It was the NL’s first mid-season classic victory since 2012.

Returning to work, looking sharp …

The stars’ starting lineup …

Putting the moment on ice …

T-Mobile Park establishing shot …

Emotional four-bagger, for sure …

Seattle legends released the first pitches or first lobs? …

Elite outfield defense opened the show …

Friendly in-game banter …

Here’s another vote for allowing the All-Stars to wear team uniforms again …

With six players on the field during the top of the second inning, the Texas Rangers tied an All-Star Game record …

What’s new? The AL takes the lead, courtesy of Yandy Diaz …

Some games should always be remembered …

The NL went fishing to tie the game in the fourth inning …

Was that the All-Star Game or a regular-season matchup at Truist Park? …

Imagine managing this outfield …

Considering the senior circuit was outscored 40-22 during the losing streak, the AL claimed the advantage again …

At 32 years old and appearing in his first All-Star Game, Diaz slammed an 86-mph splitter from Felix Bautista for the game-winning homer. His journey, like his clutch performance Tuesday, has been “amazing,” he told Fox Sports …

How about this play to end the eighth inning and preserve the lead? …

A special K by closer Craig Kimbrel …

Diaz’s journey just took another special turn …

Who gets your vote for 2025? …

