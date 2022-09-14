Major League Baseball has announced that when Albert Pujols is one away from hitting his 700th home run, they are going to have a special baseball created for him to make sure that they are able to recognize it wherever it lands.

Getting this baseball from a fan isn’t going to be an easy task either way, but at least Major League Baseball will be able to tell if it is the one that Albert hit or not. He is only a few away at the moment, so we could see these baseballs sometime within the next few weeks.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the following:

“About as major a milestone as this sport has ever seen,” said Michael Posner, the senior director of authentication and memorabilia for Major League Baseball. “It’s not about putting the value on something. This is a part of history that we will never forget. Authentication is about capturing that moment and recording it and 100% certainty that we know this is the ball.”

There are also some reports going around that when Albert Pujols hits his 700 home run ball, he likely is going to not be the only one who is going to have these special baseballs being thrown. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is closing in on the most home runs in American League history and there are also going to be special baseballs for those as well.

This definitely posses some questions about these baseballs. Major League Baseball might juice these balls a little bit like they have done in the past to make sure that these guys do reach that accolade. The reason for that is that whenever Pujols is up to hit his 700th homerun, many people are going to be watching this game from all over the world to try to see if he completes the task.

It’s certainly a smart marketing tactic from Major League Baseball and is something that we’re going to have to look out for here.