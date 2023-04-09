News

MLB Injury Bug Bites Hard in Pittsburgh where the Pirates Lose Oneil Cruz

Bob Harvey
2 min read
It was another Sunday of hard knocks for several MLB players including Pittsburgh shortstop Oneil Cruz who could be lost for the season.

Cruz, the Pirates star shortstop, suffered a fractured ankle after crashing into White Sox catcher Seby Zavala. It was a collision that resulted in the benches clearing in the sixth inning at PNC Park.

Cruz attempted to score from third base on a weak grounder:

A Big Loss for Boston

Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall suffered an apparent wrist injury while making a diving play in center field. It was the same wrist on which he underwent season-ending surgery in 2022. Duvall signed with the club this past offseason on a one-year, $7MM guarantee. He was off to a torrid start in Boston. He’s 15-33 (.455) with a .514 on-base percentage, 1.030 slugging percentage. He’s also slugged, four homers, five doubles, one triple, 14 RBIs and 11 runs in eight games.

Yankees make a series of roster moves

New York placed right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga  on the 15-day IL due to elbow inflammation. He had an MRI that didn’t show any structural damage but did reveal swelling in the joint. Loaisiga been one of the best relievers in the game and has a 1.56 ERA over his past 37 games.

New York’s Top Prospect is hurt

Highly regarded infield prospect Oswald Peraza is dealing with a hamstring issue which has kept on the bench for Triple-A Scranton. It likely cost Peraza a chance at being called up when Josh Donaldson went on the injured list. The Yankees instead brought up veteran Willie Randolph.

The Giants lose a veteran catcher

San Francisco Giants placed veteran backstop Roberto Perez on the 60-day injured list due to a right rotator cuff strain. Austin Wynns was selected from Triple-A to take the vacancy behind the plate. The Giants also say that injured catcher Joey Bart (back) is expected to start a rehab assignment in the next few days.

Darin Ruf trade comes full circle with return to the Giants organization

San Francisco announced the signing of first baseman/OF Darin Ruf to a minor league deal. Ruf, who was released by the Mets on April 2, was traded to New York by the Giants at the 2022 deadline.

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
