MLB Opening Day 2024: Fans Respond To Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox Engaging In Pitching Duel At Guaranteed Rate Field

Jeff Hawkins
tarik skubal dominant on opening day (1)

Tarik Skubal, the Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day starting pitcher, tipped his cap to Riley Green, following the new left fielder’s diving catch.

Greene deserved the extra attention.

While Skubal and three relievers harnessed the White Sox’s offense, Greene executed to key outs, helping the preserve the Tigers’ 11th all-time shutout on Opening Day.

Coming off at least two early-career injuries on diving defensive plays, Green made a sprawling grab on Kevin Pillar’s line drive in the fifth inning and a sprinting grab on Luis Robert Jr. in the sixth.

Tigers reliever Jason Foley earned the save by displaying an arsenal of nearly unhittable power sinkers, reaching 101 mph on his final two pitches.

X (Twitter) users responded to the four Tigers pitchers combining to limit the White Sox to zero runs, walks and extra base hits and 10 strikeouts. The White Sox became the first team to reach those dubious Opening Day totals since St. Louis Cardinals’ Bob Gibson did it to the San Francisco Giants in 1967 …

On his two plays of the game, Greene told Tigers.com: “I had to face my fear. What better place than here?” …

The White Sox may be in for a long season. @ChicagoFightSox didn’t care on a sunny, but brisk, opener …

White Sox starter Garrett Crochet made his first-ever start on Opening Day and went 1-2-3 in the top half of the first inning …

A former reliever who called the White Sox front office last offseason to inform the executives he planned on starting in 2024, Crochet delivered Thursday, allowing just one run on five hits in six innings. He struck out eight and walked none …

Is Skubal a future Cy Young Award winner? He looked like it during his first Opening Day assignment, tossing six scoreless innings, yielding just three hits, striking out six and walking none …

The Tigers’ new TV broadcaster was honored in his old stomping grounds …

The biggest key to the Tigers’ season could be Javy Baez. After two down offensive seasons, if the shortstop returns to the all-star form, the bottom of the lineup could be dangerous. Baez singled, stole second, took third on a fielder’s choice and scored on a sacrifice fly by Andy Ibanez. It’s the type of “small-ball” run the Tigers want more of this season …

Tigers Chairman and CEO Christopher Ilitch wanted to get an fans-eye view of his current investment …

The Tigers’ owner surely enjoyed seeing Greene match the first of two clutch catches in his new position, left field. With Greene moving to the corner and rookie Parker Meadows in center field, the Tigers fielded two athletic defenders …

Tigers rookie Colt Keith’s first major league hit. Even if it wasn’t everything he imagined, at least his parents and fiancé were in attendance …

When things are going bad, right? Andrew Vaughn was called out on strikes in the seventh inning after being nabbed for a pitch-clock violation. The White Sox slugger was not in the batter’s box when the pitch clock hit seven seconds. In an earlier at-bat, Vaughn didn’t get any help from the umpire …

Foley utilized strong sinkers to strike out the final two batters he faced, earning the save …

Final score: Tigers 1, White Sox 0

While Some White Sox fans were just content the game was back, others, like @WhiteSoxCess, are already preparing for a long season …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
