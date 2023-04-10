MLB Rookies Jordan Walker, James Outman Are Stealing the Show in the Early Going

They are the top rookie stars in Major League Baseball. In the case of Jordan Walker he’s making history. He’s also living up to his favored status for National League Rookie of the Year.

Jordan Walker (St. Louis Cardinals)

Even though to me he looks like he’s in his 30’s, at 20 years, 322 days old, Walker is MLB’s youngest player. He has a hit in every big league game he’s played so far.

Walker was the preseason NL Rookie of the Year favorite and is currently listed at 4-1. He hasn’t done anything to hurt his odds, going 12 for 34 (.353) with 2 home runs and 8 RBI. He’s landed in the history books with his Red(bird) hot start.

Jordan Walker has a 9-game hitting streak. It's the longest streak by a player 20 or younger to start a career since Ted Williams in 1939! H/t: @SlangsOnSports, @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/CY6z8HRvVQ — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 9, 2023

Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Carroll was the second betting choice among National League rookies, He’s currently tied with Walker as the betting favorite. He leads all rookies with five stolen bases and was the chief tormentor as the Diamondbacks took three out of four from the Dodgers over the weekend.

Corbin Caroll might steal 100 pic.twitter.com/FnVJ17ZSvf — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) April 2, 2023

James Outman (Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-1 odds)

Even after an 0-5 in Sunday’s loss to Arizona, Outman is hitting .296 with three home runs and nine runs batted in. His OPS of 1.235 is third best in the National League.

His weekend in Arizona was better than that of his team. Outman homered twice in back-to-back games including this rocket against his idol Madison Bumgarner:

James Outman went WAY deep off Madison Bumgarner for his second homer of the season pic.twitter.com/pq437Tqtgg — Bruce Kuntz (@Bnicklaus7) April 8, 2023

Outman grew up 25 minutes away from Oracle Park rooting for Madison Bumgarner on the Giants. Called it “pretty special” and said he already had a message on his phone from one of his buddies he’d grown up with about it.

Brice Turang, Garrett Mitchell and Joey Weimer (Milwaukee Brewers)

The Brewers had a five-game winning streak earlier in the season fueled by a trio of rookies.

Outfielders Garrett Mitchell and Joey Wiemer and second baseman Brice Turang are tearing it up.

Turang hit a grand slam in the opening game of the Mets series and is hitting .304.

Brice Turang 2023 HR Thread No 1 April 3rd vs Mets

RHP Tommy Hunter Rookie hits a grand slam on the home opener for his first major league career home run! THE FRESHMAN ARE HERE!#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/b2DHuiDPYx — Brewers Fever (@Brewers_Fever) April 3, 2023

Wiemer has a three-run homer and is hitting .296 and Mitchell has homered three times, a remarkable power surge for a guy who had just 13 homers in 557 career minor league plate appearances.

Here he is a with a game winning shot against the Mets:

GARRETT MITCHELL WALKOFF HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/RahtQZS7gI — IKE Brewers Podcast (@IKE_Brewers) April 5, 2023

The rookies have emerged as part of a lineup overhaul the Brewers made after going 86-76 last season to end a franchise-record string of four straight playoff appearances.