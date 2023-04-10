News

MLB Rookies Jordan Walker, James Outman Are Stealing the Show in the Early Going

Bob Harvey
They are the top rookie stars in Major League Baseball. In the case of Jordan Walker he’s making history. He’s also living up to his favored status for National League Rookie of the Year.

Jordan Walker (St. Louis Cardinals)

Even though to me he looks like he’s in his 30’s, at 20 years, 322 days old, Walker is MLB’s youngest player. He has a hit in every big league game he’s played so far.

Walker was the preseason NL Rookie of the Year favorite and is currently listed at 4-1. He hasn’t done anything to hurt his odds, going 12 for 34 (.353) with 2 home runs and 8 RBI. He’s landed in the history books with his Red(bird) hot start.

Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Carroll was the second betting choice among National League rookies, He’s currently tied with Walker as the betting favorite.  He leads all rookies with five stolen bases and was the chief tormentor as the Diamondbacks took three out of four from the Dodgers over the weekend.

James Outman (Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-1 odds)

Even after an 0-5 in Sunday’s loss to Arizona, Outman is hitting .296 with three home runs and nine runs batted in. His OPS of 1.235 is third best in the National League.

His weekend in Arizona was better than that of his team. Outman homered twice in back-to-back games including this rocket against his idol Madison Bumgarner:

Outman grew up 25 minutes away from Oracle Park rooting for Madison Bumgarner on the Giants. Called it “pretty special” and said he already had a message on his phone from one of his buddies he’d grown up with about it.

Brice Turang, Garrett Mitchell and Joey Weimer (Milwaukee Brewers)

The Brewers had a five-game winning streak earlier in the season fueled by a trio of rookies.

Outfielders Garrett Mitchell and Joey Wiemer and second baseman Brice Turang are tearing it up.

Turang hit a grand slam in the opening game of the Mets series and is hitting .304.

Wiemer has a three-run homer and is hitting .296 and Mitchell has homered three times, a remarkable power surge for a guy who had just 13 homers in 557 career minor league plate appearances.

Here he is a with a game winning shot against the Mets:

The rookies have emerged as part of a lineup overhaul the Brewers made after going 86-76 last season to end a franchise-record string of four straight playoff appearances.

News
Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
