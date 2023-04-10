MLB Rule Changes Are Having the Desired Effects: Shorter Games, More Scoring

You won’t find too many baseball fans who don’t like MLB’s new rules. They were designed to speed pace of play and encourage more action. They’re working as evidenced by shorter game times, more scoring, higher batting averages, and more stolen bases.

The new rules are a hit

Initially players balked at banning infield shifts and implementing a pitch clock. Baseball purists weren’t keen on using larger bases either. After testing in the minor leagues in 2022 and using spring training as a “dress rehearsal” of sorts, the rules became law on opening day. Most players now believe the rules have made changes for the better in MLB.

The average batting average increase is up a whopping 16% from last year. Stolen bases have spiked 30% and the average game time is down 31 minutes, on track to be the lowest since 1984.

Pitch clock penalties

Two-thirds of pitch clock penalties have been imposed on pitchers. Clock violations were up slightly last week compared to opening weekend but averaged less than one per game. The best player in the game Shohei Ohtani became the first player to have a penalty called on him as a pitcher and a hitter:

Shohei Ohtani: 1st Player ever to have a Pitch Clock Violation as a Pitcher AND Hitter. 🍾 🦄 pic.twitter.com/dLlkz9Ff9u — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 5, 2023

Batting averages are up

The league-wide batting average is .249, a rise from .233 during a comparable period at the start of last season, when cold and wet weather likely contributed to a pallid offensive start. Last year’s average rose to .243 by year’s end, the lowest since 1968.

Right-handed batters have a .253 average, up from .236 at the start of last year, and lefty batting average is .245, up from .228.

Toronto’s Matt Chapman who was named the American League Player of the Week, is off to a torrid start. He leads the major leagues with a .475 average and has an OPS 1.323:

Matt Chapman is ok I guess pic.twitter.com/J1o1it5flF — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) April 9, 2023

Miami’s Luis Arraez won the AL batting crown with Minnesota last year and leads the majors in hitting with a .486 average.

Luis Arráez just rakes man. Second hit of the day for the 2022 AL Batting Champ. Jorge Soler grounds into a fielders choice for the third out of the inning. #Marlins take the 2-1 lead. pic.twitter.com/mNQNuYXfUC — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) April 1, 2023

Pitch clock is for hitters too

Two-thirds of pitch clock penalties have been imposed on pitchers. But PC violations aren’t just a thing for pitchers. One notable infraction was incurred by All-Star Manny Machado:

Wow. They're not playing around with pitch clock violations. First time I've seen one called on a batter. https://t.co/7ZEAwQZ2mj — my middle name is NMN (@mmnisnmn9) April 4, 2023

There have been 125 pitch clock violations in 141 games, an average of less than one per game. According to the Associated Press, 85 violations have been on pitchers (68%), 32 on batters (25.6%) and four on catchers (3.2%).