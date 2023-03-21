News

MLB Rules Changes Having Desired Effects, Will Remain

Author image
Bob Harvey
3 min read

Major League Baseball’s Competition Committee met Monday to discuss potential changes to the rules scheduled to take place this season. That meeting was the result of suggestions made by the Players Association.

As expected there will be no actual rule changes, and the pitch clock will remain the same – 15 seconds with no one on base and 20 seconds with runners on base – but simple modifications will be made.

Minor tweaks coming to the pitch clock

Players will be provided extra time if they’re involved in an inning-ending defensive play, particularly an outfielder who leads off the next inning. Hitters also will be given ample time to be ready in the batter’s box.

MLB plans to send rule clarifications to teams, players and umpires on the new rules for the upcoming season, providing time to make the necessary adjustments by Opening Day.

The rules that went into effect this spring training included the pitch clock, limitations on shifts, and disengagements from the rubber, larger bases, and crackdowns on complicated pitching windups and other potential balks.

Through the entire rules process, the players have been consistent in their dislike of the pitch clock. When the new rules were brought before the committee for a vote last year, the four players voted no.

Players still unhappy with the pitch clock

The MLB Players Association and individual players have expressed a handful of concerns about pitch-clock regulations.

Some players still feel that the 15-second timer should be relaxed when no one is on base. They’re also concerned that hitters should have a little more time to be in the batter’s box. Currently, batters receive an automatic strike if they are not ready to receive a pitch with eight seconds remaining on the clock.

Hitters have also expressed the desire to call more than one timeout per plate appearance. There aren’t many pitchers who like the pitch clock but Max Scherzer says he loves it.  The Mets ace points out that the clock allows him to force hitters into holding their batting stances longer than is comfortable.

Rules having their intended effects

Spring training games have been 25 minutes shorter than spring training games last year. The instances of batters failing to be ready in time have been rare but in some cases, glaring:

The larger bases are designed to encourage more stolen bases and they’re having the desired effect. SB attempts are up over 50% in the spring, with a higher success rate.

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
Veronika Rajek (1)

Who is Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend? Veronika Rajek Net Worth, Age, Instagram, and Bio

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  34min
News
Jim Nantz is 10th Highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023
Broadcaster Jim Nantz Retiring From March Madness After 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
News
2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials - Day 2
Katie Ledecky Turns 26! Five Facts About The Swimming Champion
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Syndication: The Record
Online Sports Betting, Including College Sports, Could Become Legal In North Carolina By January
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Wrestling: WWE-Wrestlemania
Pat McAfee Could Be Planning His Own Potential Career Shakeup
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 15 2023
News
Jenni Meno Todd Sand
Todd Sand Update: Jenni Meno Tweets Update On Todd
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 15 2023
News
Mikaela Shiffrin
5 Facts About The New G.O.A.T. Of Alpine Skiing, Mikaela Shiffrin
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top