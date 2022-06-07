MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today June 7

There are 16 Major League Baseball games scheduled for Tuesday. They include a doubleheader between the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians, as Monday’s game was postponed due to rain. Here are the projected starting pitchers. Betting odds courtesy of betonline.ag.
Texas Rangers (+102) vs. Cleveland Guardians (-112) Game 1 Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: Jon Gray (1-2, 4.83 ERA)
- Guardians: Cal Quantrill (2-3, 3.52 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (+122) vs. Cincinnati Reds (-132) Probable Pitchers
- Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-2, 5.02 ERA)
- Reds: Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 1.53 ERA)
Washington Nationals (+170) vs. Miami Marlins (-185) Probable Pitchers
- Nationals: Joan Adon (1-9, 5.98 ERA)
- Marlins: Edward Cabrera (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (-106) vs. Baltimore Orioles (-104) Probable Pitchers
- Cubs: Keegan Thompson (6-0, 1.99 ERA)
- Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-3, 6.82 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (-120) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (+110) Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Tarik Skubal (4-2, 2.15 ERA)
- Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-2, 2.32 ERA)
Texas Rangers (+133) vs. Cleveland Guardians (-144) Game 2 Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: Taylor Hearn (3-4, 5.48 ERA)
- Guardians: Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 2.65 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (+145) vs. Tampa Rays (-157) Probable Pitchers
- Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (4-2, 2.96 ERA)
- Rays: Jeffery Springs (2-2, 1.88 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (+206) vs. Atlanta Braves (-228) Probable Pitchers
- Athletics: Cole Irvin (2-2, 2.96 ERA)
- Braves: Kyle Wright (5-3, 2.41 ERA)
New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins Probable Pitchers
- Yankees: Jameson Taillon (6-1, 2.30 ERA)
- Twins: Cole Sands (0-1, 7.88 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (+103) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-113) Probable Pitchers
- Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-3, 4.69 ERA)
- Brewers: Jason Alexander (0-0, 2.57 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (-212) vs. Kansas City Royals (+193) Probable Pitchers
- Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (6-1, 1.98 ERA)
- Royals: Brad Keller (1-6, 4.15 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (-119) vs. Chicago White Sox (+109) Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Mitch White (1-1, 4.79 ERA)
- White Sox: Michael Kopech (1-2, 2.20 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (+212) vs. Houston Astros (-235) Probable Pitchers
- Mariners: Chris Flexen (2-6, 4.55 ERA)
- Astros: Justin Verlander (6-2, 2.23 ERA)
Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (2-1, 3.02 ERA)
- Angels: Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.20 ERA)
New York Mets (+119) vs. San Diego Padres (-129) Probable Pitchers
- Mets: Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.88 ERA)
- Padres: Yu Darvish (4-3, 4.03 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (+201) vs. San Francisco Giants (-222) Probable Pitchers
- Rockies: German Marquez (1-5, 6.71 ERA)
- Giants: Carlos Rodon (4-4, 3.44 ERA)