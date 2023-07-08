MLB Teams Stealing Most Bases Since 1997

One of the most exciting plays in baseball is when a runner takes off to steal a base.

The MLB has recognized this and made rule changes to make it easier for players to steal a base.

With new rules in place, this was considered the “year of the stolen bases”.

We have already seen two players surpass 40 steals on the year and MLB teams have not even played 100 games yet.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds have over 100 steals as a team on the year already.

Below, we will take a look at the new rule changes and how it has increased stolen bases this year, MLB teams have stolen the most bases since 1997, and whether stolen base trends will continue to be high.

New MLB Rule Changes Increasing Stolen Bases

MLB implemented new rule changes which have made it easier for players to steal a base.

The main reason for elevated stolen base rates is the new limitation on pitcher disengagements and pickoff throws.

Pitchers can only step off the rubber twice during a plate appearance, whether to reset or throw over to an occupied base.

Before this season, there was no limit on step-offs, so this is a significant change.

Base runners are emboldened by knowing exactly how many times a pitcher can make a move during a given batter-pitcher matchup.

That knowledge allows for more aggressive lead-offs and once two pickoff moves are made, a green light that’s greener than ever before.

Another reason for increased stolen bases is the enlarged bases.

First, second, and third bases are now 18 square inches in size, which is up from the 15 square inches that were in place for more than a century.

That swollen bag makes for a larger sliding target and reduces the distance between the first and second base and the second and third base by 4.5 inches each.

These new rule changes have helped increase stolen base numbers this MLB season.

MLB Teams Have Stolen Most Bases Since 1997

MLB teams have stolen more bases this season since 1997.

Currently, teams are averaging 0.72 stolen bases per game this season.

In comparison, teams averaged 0.51 stolen bases last year.

Here is the average stolen base per game over the last five years.

2019: 0.47

2020: 0.49

2021: 0.46

2022: 0.51

2023: 0.72

From 2022 to 2023, stolen bases per game are up nearly 30%.

The new rule changes accomplished exactly what the MLB intended it to do.

Despite the new rules, 0.72 stolen bases per game is still nowhere near the most in MLB history.

While it is at its highest rate since 1997, it is still not one of the highest numbers ever.

Catchers have drastically improved in throwing runners out.

Will Stolen Base Rate Remain High?

With the new rules the MLB has implemented and the players are faster and getting on base more frequently, the stolen base rate will continue to be high.

However, pitchers and catchers will adjust to the new rules as they already have.

Players will continue to steal a lot of bases after this season but expect the average steals per game number to drop a bit as teams adjust to the new rules.

It is highly unlikely that the MLB will change the rules back as they have received a lot of good feedback from viewers.

Expect teams to continue to steal bases at a high rate in the future but with adjustments made, it may not be as high as this season.