MLB Video Shows Ohtani Paying Ultimate Respect to Mariners Great Ichiro

Shohei Ohtani is quickly becoming a baseball legend in two countries, but he didn’t miss an opportunity to pay respect to a legend who was an MLB star before him: Ichiro Suzuki.

Prior to the Angels’ Monday game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Ohtani was warming up on the field when he spotted his icon. He jogged all the way from left field to right field to greet the 10-time All-Star.

https://twitter.com/OldStudGrove/status/1643280038270324737

Ohtani a longtime fan of Ichiro

Ohtani was seven years old when Ichiro made his MLB debut. An entire nation idolized the 10-time All-Star, and the greatest two-way player in the sport’s history was among them. As such, Ohtani has been starstruck by Ichiro on several instances.

https://twitter.com/sportingnews/status/1643060980539183106

The two first met during the 2018 spring training season when Ohtani prepared for his MLB debut. Even though they are old friends at this point, the Angels two-way star has not wavered in his admiration for the Seattle great. The second that he saw Ichiro in right field during the pregame, Ohtani immediately ran over to catch up with his childhood hero.

https://twitter.com/lindseywasson/status/1643046883080933376

The Two Stars met in 2018

It has been five years since the two baseball legends met for the first time. But the bond that the two Japanese greats share is a testament to their impact on the sport and their country. In many ways, Ohtani is very much like Suzuki. Both are universally respected and loved by people around the world.

Suzuki is now a special assistant to the Mariners chairman and a hitting instructor. He often comes out in uniform to watch the team’s home games and Ohtani makes it a rule to greet him in person whenever he visits Seattle.

Their meeting was of particular interest to American media due to their shared success in the World Baseball Classic (WBC), which ended last month with Japan as the champion. Ohtani, who played both as a pitcher and batter, led his team to the championship and was named MVP of the tournament.

Suzuki, who played in the inaugural 2006 and 2009 tournaments, also led Japan to both championships as the team’s leading hitter. He also knocked in the winning run in the final against South Korea in 2009. MLB.com dubbed their encounter as “a meeting of WBC championships”.