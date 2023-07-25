UFC News and Rumors

Molly McCann Announces Move to Strawweight Division

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
2 min read
molly mccann

After suffering her second consecutive loss at UFC London, Molly McCann has announced that she will be moving down to the strawweight division. McCann, who is currently ranked #15 in the flyweight division, made the announcement on her Instagram account on Monday.

McCann Says She Is “Too Small” for Flyweight

In her post, McCann said that she has been struggling to make the flyweight limit of 125 pounds. “I’ve been cutting weight for the last four years, and it’s just not sustainable for me anymore,” she wrote. “I’m too small for flyweight, and I’m not doing myself any favors by trying to make the weight.”

McCann Looking Forward to New Challenge

McCann said that she is excited to move down to strawweight, and she believes that she will be more competitive in the smaller division. “I’m looking forward to the challenge of fighting at 115 pounds,” she wrote. “I know it’s going to be tough, but I’m confident that I can make the weight and be successful.”

McCann’s Career at Flyweight

McCann (13-6) made her UFC debut in 2018, and she quickly became one of the most popular fighters on the roster. She won three of her first four UFC fights, including a dominant decision win over Priscila Cachoeira in 2019. However, McCann has struggled in her last two fights, losing to Erin Blanchfield and Julija Stoliarenko, and ended her time in the UFC’s flyweight division with a 6-5 record.

McCann’s Future at Strawweight

McCann’s move to strawweight is a risky one, but it could pay off big time. The strawweight division is one of the most competitive in the UFC, but McCann has the potential to be a top contender in the division. If she can make the weight and stay healthy, McCann could be a force to be reckoned with at strawweight.

McCann’s move to strawweight is a bold one, but it is a decision that she believes is best for her career. She has the potential to be a top contender in the division, and she will be looking to make a statement in her first fight at strawweight.

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
