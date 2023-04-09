More Questions Than Answers about Shohei Ohtani’s MLB Future in Anaheim

When it comes to Shohei Ohtani there are many more questions than answers. Will he stay in Anaheim if the Halos make the playoffs? Will Angels owner Arte Moreno do an about face at the trade deadline and decide to trade Ohtani ? Or will he play out the season in Orange County and become a free agent?

“I will say it on the record. We will not trade Ohtani while we are contending for a playoff spot,” Arte Moreno told SI. He also did not say whether he would be open to trading Ohtani even if the Angels don’t contend this year because he expects them to.

https://t.co/sfj5E3cNKN — Sarah Valenzuela (@Sarah_IsabelVee) March 11, 2023

He won’t have a huge market

That’s because bidding could start with the number six. As in a $600 million dollar deal over 10-12 years. For starters there aren’t many teams that can afford his services. The Mets, Dodgers, Yankees, maybe the Mariners and Giants will be involved.

At first, it was believed he’d beat Mike Trout’s record-setting contract. Then it was speculated Ohtani could be the first $500 million man in history. But he’s an international star and single handedly helped increase viewership during the World Baseball Classic.

Shohei Ohtani launches a home run in the WBC! pic.twitter.com/glSdw9P34p — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) March 12, 2023

Is it a two team race for Ohtani?

Media pundits think the Ohtani Sweepstakes will result in a bidding war between the Dodgers and Mets. Los Angeles cut its spending and created some financial flexibility for the foreseeable future. They will also, quite literally, need Ohtani next year, with a bunch of other key players hitting free agency.

Ohtani will get paid like two players Ohtani is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. He’s a dominant pitcher and hitter and is coming off a season in which he had 34 homers, 95 RBI, and a .273 average. As a pitcher he was 15-9 wIth a 2.33 ERA.

Spotrac has run the numbers and as a pitcher he would probably get an eight-year, $230 million dollar contract ($28.75 million per season). As a hitter, he would likely get a 10-year, $333 million dollar deal ($33.3 million per year.

Ohtani and the trade option

How expensive is Ohtani going to be in a trade

The Angels typically fall out of contention by the trade deadline on July 31. But to hear their owner talk, that won’t happen this year, which means he won’t trade Ohtani:

“Will you trade Ohtani if you are contending?” Arte- “We will not trade Ohtani while we are contending for a playoff spot.” “Will you make the same promise if the team is not in contention?” Arte- “I'm not going to answer that…

We expect to be a playoff contender.”#Angels pic.twitter.com/tvZVizR4Fu — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) March 11, 2023

Do the Dodgers have a plan in place for an Ohtani trade?

Is the 2023 plan to play some of the kids, further develop the others that may not have a future with the Dodgers, and then see where they stand at the deadline before making a potential otherworldly blockbuster?

If the Dodgers are going for it all, then fans are just hoping they’ll be ready to overwhelm the Angels more than any other team.