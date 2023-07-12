Most Accurate NFL Kickers Ever: Justin Tucker Leads List At 90.5%

Having a good and clutch kicker in the NFL is a must.

When teams need a game-winning or game-tying field goal, they rely on their kicker to come through.

We have seen kickers win Super Bowls and big playoff games.

Just in this last Super Bowl, Harrison Butker kicked a game-winning 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to win it for the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, we have also seen teams get eliminated because their kicker missing a field goal.

Having a reliable kicker is mandatory in the NFL.

Below, we take a look at the top 10 most accurate kickers in NFL history.

Top 10 Most Accurate NFL Kickers In History

Before we get to the list, here are some NFL kickers that just missed the top 10.

11. Chris Boswell (86.3%)

(86.3%) 12. Nate Kaeding (86.2%)

(86.2%) 13. Jason Myers (85.9%)

(85.9%) 14. Dan Bailey (85.9%)

(85.9%) 15. Rob Bironas (85.7%)

Ranked No. 15 on the list, Rob Bironas played the majority of his career with the Tennessee Titans. He spent nine years with the Titans. Unfortunately, Bironas was killed in a car crash on September 20, 2014.

With a career field goal percentage of 85.9 percent, Dan Bailey is tied for 13th all-time. He spent seven years with the Dallas Cowboys and three years with the Minnesota Vikings. Bailey made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and was Second-team All-Pro in 2015.

Tied with Bailey, Jason Myers has been in the NFL since 2015 and currently plays for the Seattle Seahawks. Myers is a 2x Pro Bowler (2018 and 2022) and was the NFL scoring leader in 2022.

Now retired, Nate Kaeding spent the majority of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was a First-team All-Pro (2009), Second-team All-Pro (2006), 2x Pro Bowl (2006 and 2009), and NFL scoring leader (2009).

Just missing out on the top-10 list, Chris Boswell has a chance to put himself in the conversation among the most accurate kickers ever. Boswell currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has been with the Steelers since 2015. Boswell made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and he has the record for most field goals made in a postseason game (6).

With a good 2023 season, Boswell could leap into the top 10 most accurate kickers in NFL history.

Now, we will get to the top 10 most accurate kickers in NFL history. Click below to skip to a player.

10. Stephen Gostowski — 86.3%

Stephen Gostowski is the 10th most accurate kicker in NFL history.

He spent most of his career with the New England Patriots (2006-2019) and spent his final season in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans (2020).

Gostowski is a 3x Super Bowl champion, 2x First-team All-Pro (2008 and 2015), Second-team All-Pro (2014), 4x Pro Bowl (2008, 2013-2015), 5x NFL scoring leader (2008, 2012-2015), and NFL 2010s All-Decade team.

Here are a couple of records for Gostowski.

Most consecutive extra points made (523)

Most seasons leading the league in points scored (5), (2008, 2012-2015), tied with two other kickers

He played 15 years in the NFL and had a ton of success.

Gostowski is one of the greatest and most accomplished kickers in NFL history.

9. Kai Forbath — 86.4%

Kai Forbath is the ninth most accurate kicker in NFL history.

He moved from team to team throughout his career.

Here are some career highlights and awards for Forbath.

Lou Groza Award (2009)

Consensus All-American (2009)

Third-team All-American (2008)

First-team All-Pac 10 (2009)

2x Second-team All-Pac-10 (2008 and 2010)

Despite being overlooked and moving from team to team in the NFL, Forbath is one of the most accurate kickers that has played in the NFL.

He made 86.4% of his field goal attempts, missing just 21 out of 154 field goal attempts in his career.

8. Robbie Gould — 86.5%

Robbie Gould is the eighth most accurate kicker in NFL history.

He spent most of his career on two teams, the Chicago Bears (2005-2015) and San Francisco 49ers (2017-2022).

Gould played in 2016 for the New York Giants.

He is currently a free agent but will likely be signed by a team in need of a kicker.

Below are some career highlights and awards for Gould.

First-team All-Pro (2006)

Pro Bowl (2006)

100 Greatest Bears Of All-Time

He has made 447 field goals out of 517 field goal attempts.

Gould also has a 97.5% extra point rate.

He has played in two Super Bowls but his team lost in both matchups.

Robbie Gould is one of the best kickers in NFL history.

7. Mike Vanderjagt — 86.5%

14 years ago today, Mike Vanderjagt missed a 46-yard FG to send the Steelers to the AFC Championship game. At the time, Vanderjagt was the most accurate kicker in NFL history & had not yet missed a postseason FG at home.

The Steelers would then go on to win their 5th Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/1Ax3979HXx — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) January 15, 2020

Mike Vanderjagt is the seventh most accurate kicker in NFL history.

He spent most of his career with the Indianapolis Colts (1998-2005) and one season with the Dallas Cowboys (2006).

First-team All-Pro (2003)

Second-team All-Pro (1999)

Pro Bowl (2003)

NFL scoring leader (1999)

Unfortunately for Vanderjagt and Colts fans, one of the most memorable moments for the kicker was a bad moment.

In the 2005-06 NFL playoffs against the eventual Super Bowl XL champion Pittsburgh Steelers, Vanderjagt missed a 46-yard field goal attempt wide right with 18 seconds left in the game when the Colts were down 21-18.

This cost the Colts a chance at overtime and ending the team’s season.

Walking off the field after the kick, he took off his helmet and threw it to the ground in anger, which resulted in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

It was Vanderjagt’s first field goal miss in the RCA Dome in the postseason.

In the 2006 offseason, the Colts decided not to re-sign him and Vanderjagt became a free agent.

Despite a big miss in a crucial moment, Vanderjagt is still one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history.

6. Josh Lambo — 87.1%

Josh Lambo is the sixth most accurate kicker in NFL history.

He played for at the time the San Diego Chargers (2015-2016), the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-2021), and the Tennessee Titans (2022).

Second-team All-Pro (2019)

PFWA All-Rookie Team (2015)

He has made 128 field goals in 147 field goal attempts.

The longest field goal he made was from 59 yards.

Lambo made news when he accused Urban Meyer of kicking him before preseason practice when Meyer was the head coach of the Jaguars.

Meyer denied he kicked Lambo.

Meyer’s tenure as head coach of the Jaguars was chaotic.

After the alleged incident, Lambo’s accusation played a pivotal role in Meyer’s firing, as he was fired the next day.

Lambo later filed a lawsuit against the team alleging that Meyer created a hostile work environment and the Jaguars did nothing to stop it.

Lambo has been one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, missing just 19 out of 147 field goal attempts.

Top 5 Most Accurate NFL Kickers In History

Now, we get to the top five most accurate kickers in NFL history.

All kickers listed in the top five are current players.

Matt Gay kicks off the list.

5. Matt Gay — 87.8%

Matt Gay is the fifth most accurate kicker in NFL history.

He has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019), Los Angeles Rams (2020-2022), and Indianapolis Colts (2023-present).

Super Bowl Champion (LVI)

Pro Bowl (2021)

Gay won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

The longest field goal he has made is from 58 yards.

On March 17, 2023, Gay signed a four-year, $22.5 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

At the time of the signing, Gay’s contract was the largest free-agent contract for a kicker in NFL history.

Gay has missed just 14 field goals in 115 field goal attempts and is one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history.

4. Harrison Butker — 88.2%

Harrison Butker is the fourth most accurate kicker in NFL history.

He currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs (2017-present).

2x Super Bowl Champion (LIV and LVII)

NFL scoring leader (2019)

PFWA All-Rookie Team (2017)

In this last Super Bowl, Butker kicked a game-winning 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to win it for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The longest field goal Butker has made was from 62 yards.

He has a big leg and is very accurate.

Butker is one of the most reliable kickers in the league currently.

3. Daniel Carlson — 88.3%

Daniel Carlson is the third most accurate kicker in NFL history.

He played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 and he currently plays for the Las Vegas Raiders (2018-present).

First-team All-Pro (2022)

Second-team All-Pro (2021)

2x NFL scoring leader (2020 and 2021)

Carlson holds the NFL record for the most 50+ field goals in a season (11).

He made 11 50+ yard field goals in 2022.

Carlson has missed just 19 field goals in 162 field goal attempts and is currently one of the best kickers in the NFL.

2. Younghoe Koo — 89.1%

Younghoe Koo is the second most accurate kicker in NFL history.

He currently plays for the Atlanta Falcons (2019-present).

Pro Bowl (2020)

NFL scoring leader (2020)

While Koo is only 28 years old and will turn 29 before the 2023 NFL season, he has already cemented himself as one of the best kickers in NFL history.

He has made 122/137 field goal attempts.

Koo gets the benefit of playing in a dome, which certainly helps with field goals.

He is known for his ability to successfully execute onside kicks.

Koo is currently one of the best kickers in the NFL.

1. Justin Tucker — 90.5%

Justin Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

He currently plays for the Baltimore Ravens (2012-present).

Tucker has many career highlights and awards.

Super Bowl Champion (XLVII)

5x First-team All-Pro (2013, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021)

3x Second-team All-Pro (2017, 2020, 2022)

6x Pro Bowl (2013, 2016, 2019-2022)

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

Tied for most 50+ yard field goals in a game (3)

The longest field goal Tucker has made is a whopping 66 yards.

He will go down as the greatest kicker in NFL history.

Tucker remains the best kicker in the NFL and has the highest field goal percentage ever in the history of the league.