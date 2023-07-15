UFC News and Rumors

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Tim Elliott Set for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi Oct. 21

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tim Elliott Career Earnings

The UFC has announced that flyweights Muhammad Mokaev and Tim Elliott are set to collide at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi on October 21, 2023. This will be the first official fight booked for the Abu Dhabi card.

Muhammad Mokaev: The Undefeated Prospect

Muhammad Mokaev is a 21-year-old prospect from England with an undefeated record of 9-0. He has a background in wrestling and has been training in MMA since he was 12 years old. Mokaev is considered one of the top prospects in the flyweight division and has been making a name for himself on the regional scene.

Mokaev is a former freestyle wrestling champion, and he brings a wealth of grappling skills to the cage. He is also a dangerous striker, and he has shown the ability to finish fights with both his hands and his feet.

Tim Elliott is a Tough Out for Any Flyweight

Tim Elliott is a 35-year-old American flyweight who has been fighting in the UFC since 2012. He is a veteran of 4 UFC fights, and he has a record of 19-12-1 in his professional career.

Elliott is a well-rounded fighter who is dangerous on the feet and on the ground. He is also a very experienced fighter, and he will be a tough test for Mokaev.

This Fight is a Great Matchup for Both Fighters

This fight is a great matchup for both fighters. Mokaev is looking to continue his ascent to the top of the flyweight division, and Elliott is looking to get back on track after a recent loss. This fight is sure to be exciting, and it could have major implications for the flyweight division.

Mokaev is the clear favorite in this fight. He is younger, more athletic, and has a more diverse skill set. However, Elliott is a tough out for anyone, and he should not be overlooked.

If Elliott can stay on his feet, he will have a chance to win the fight. He is a good striker, and he has the power to knock Mokaev out. However, I think Mokaev will be too much for Elliott. I expect him to win by decision or submission.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
cynthia calvillo

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Elise Reed set for Mexican Independence Day UFC event on Sept. 16

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3min
UFC News and Rumors
josh parisian
Josh Parisian vs. Martin Buday Booked for UFC Vegas 78 Aug. 12 After Fight Cancellation
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  19min
UFC News and Rumors
jiri prochazka career earnings
Jamahal Hill Relinquishes Title; Who’s Next for Jiri Prochazka?
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  1h
UFC News and Rumors
FziXOYhXwAYt5fS
UFC Vegas 77 Weigh-Ins: Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva Make Weight for Headliner
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  7h
UFC News and Rumors
evan elder
UFC Vegas 77: Best Prop Bets featuring Elder, Duraev, Maksum
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  7h
UFC News and Rumors
melsik baghdasaryan
UFC Vegas 77: Parlay Of The Week featuring Baghdasaryan, Costa, Perez
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  7h
UFC News and Rumors
terrance mckinney
UFC Vegas 77: Best Underdog Bets featuring McKinney, Duraev, Nunes
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  8h
More News
Arrow to top