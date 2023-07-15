The UFC has announced that flyweights Muhammad Mokaev and Tim Elliott are set to collide at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi on October 21, 2023. This will be the first official fight booked for the Abu Dhabi card.

Muhammad Mokaev and Tim Elliott will meet at UFC 294 🔥 📰 https://t.co/u5NPdWhdl7 pic.twitter.com/aqc60QMQZx — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 14, 2023

Muhammad Mokaev: The Undefeated Prospect

Muhammad Mokaev is a 21-year-old prospect from England with an undefeated record of 9-0. He has a background in wrestling and has been training in MMA since he was 12 years old. Mokaev is considered one of the top prospects in the flyweight division and has been making a name for himself on the regional scene.

Mokaev is a former freestyle wrestling champion, and he brings a wealth of grappling skills to the cage. He is also a dangerous striker, and he has shown the ability to finish fights with both his hands and his feet.

Tim Elliott is a Tough Out for Any Flyweight

Tim Elliott is a 35-year-old American flyweight who has been fighting in the UFC since 2012. He is a veteran of 4 UFC fights, and he has a record of 19-12-1 in his professional career.

Elliott is a well-rounded fighter who is dangerous on the feet and on the ground. He is also a very experienced fighter, and he will be a tough test for Mokaev.

This Fight is a Great Matchup for Both Fighters

This fight is a great matchup for both fighters. Mokaev is looking to continue his ascent to the top of the flyweight division, and Elliott is looking to get back on track after a recent loss. This fight is sure to be exciting, and it could have major implications for the flyweight division.

Mokaev is the clear favorite in this fight. He is younger, more athletic, and has a more diverse skill set. However, Elliott is a tough out for anyone, and he should not be overlooked.

If Elliott can stay on his feet, he will have a chance to win the fight. He is a good striker, and he has the power to knock Mokaev out. However, I think Mokaev will be too much for Elliott. I expect him to win by decision or submission.