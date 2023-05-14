NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup 

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
kyle larson wins xfinity race by walling jh nemechek (1)

Martin Truex Jr. on Saturday captured the pole position for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.  

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion turned a hot lot of 169.409 mph, earning his maiden pole at the 1.366-mile track and 21st of his career. 

Truex credited his pit crew for making the correct final-attempt adjustments, helping the No. 19 Toyota rebound this season from a consistently poor starting position in 2022. 

“We just made the balance really good,” Truex said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “We felt good about our car in Round 1, and I knew one specific thing, if we could get it better, we’d have a shot at it. 

“Last year, we never really qualified all that great. We’ve been working on that a lot and really getting a lot better on that here lately.” 

Bubba Wallace made it an all-Toyota front row, spinning 169.339 mph. He suffered a late-round KO. 

“Just got me,” Wallace said. “But all in all, a solid start to our weekend on the Cup side. Martin’s really good here, obvoisly. It’s good start up front. I’ve just got to maintain it all race. That’s going to be a big task for me.” 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., William Byron and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five qualifiers. 

Kyle Larson Walls JH Nemechek In Exciting Xfinity Finish 

Kyle Larson patiently stalked Xfinity Series regular John Hunter Nemechek over the final seven laps, then used his Cup Series champion poise to clinch a last-lap victory during Saturday’s Shriners Children 200. 

Larson rebounded from a Stage 3 speeding penalty that dropped him to the back. The 2021 Cup titleholder benefited from two key caution periods and a strong No. 10 Chevrolet, fielded by Kaulig Racing. 

“We had a really, really good car the whole race, and I made a mistake on pit road,” Larson said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “We were picking off cars really fast.” 

On the final lap, Larson set up Nemechek for a pass, but ended up striking the Turn 4 wall and colliding with Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota about 100 yards from the start/finish line.  

Larson earned is 14th career Xfinity Series win and first national series checkered flag at Darlington. 

Nemechek led 57 laps, but placed fifth. 

“It was a great day,” Nemechek said of “battling with one of the best in the sport in my opinion, Kyle Larson.” 

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Goodyear 400   

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:   

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team   

  • 1, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 2, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing 
  • 3, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing 
  • 4, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 5, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing 
  • 6, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing 
  • 7, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 8, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 9, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing 
  • 10, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing 
  • 11, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske 
  • 12, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing 
  • 13, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 14, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing 
  • 15, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske 
  • 16, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing   
  • 17, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 18, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing   
  • 19, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports   
  • 20, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 21, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports   
  • 22, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing 
  • 23, Josh Berry, 48, Hendrick Motorsports   
  • 24, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports   
  • 25, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske   
  • 26, Ryan Newman, 51, Rick Ware Racing   
  • 27, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing   
  • 28, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club   
  • 29, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club   
  • 30, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing   
  • 31, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing   
  • 32, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing   
  • 33, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports   
  • 34, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports   
  • 35, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports   
  • 36, Brennan Poole, 15, Rick Ware Racing

Topics  
NASCAR
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR

NASCAR
nascar past fight (1)

NASCAR’s Fighting Chance: Ross Chastain-Noah Gragson Dustup Joins 2 Classic Post-Race Brawls Helping Lift Cup Series’ Mainstream Recognition

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 11 2023
NASCAR
denny hamlin wins adventhelath400 at kansas spring race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 9 2023
NASCAR
noah gragson at kansas speedway spring race (1)
NASCAR Darlington Raceway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 8 2023
NASCAR
denny hamlint outduels kyle larson in heated kansas race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series: Denny Hamlin Outduels Kyle Larson, Claims Heated AdventHealth 400 At Kansas
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 7 2023
NASCAR
legacy motor club swtching to toyota for 2024 (1)
NASCAR 2023: Legacy Motor Club Wants New Manufacturer for ’24, Switching To Toyota, Ditching Chevrolet
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 7 2023
NASCAR
wiliam byron wins pole at kansas spring race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup 
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 6 2023
NASCAR
advent health 400 odds best bets at Kansas (1)
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets 
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top