Martin Truex Jr. on Saturday captured the pole position for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion turned a hot lot of 169.409 mph, earning his maiden pole at the 1.366-mile track and 21st of his career.

Truex credited his pit crew for making the correct final-attempt adjustments, helping the No. 19 Toyota rebound this season from a consistently poor starting position in 2022.

“We just made the balance really good,” Truex said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “We felt good about our car in Round 1, and I knew one specific thing, if we could get it better, we’d have a shot at it.

“Last year, we never really qualified all that great. We’ve been working on that a lot and really getting a lot better on that here lately.”

Bubba Wallace made it an all-Toyota front row, spinning 169.339 mph. He suffered a late-round KO.

“Just got me,” Wallace said. “But all in all, a solid start to our weekend on the Cup side. Martin’s really good here, obvoisly. It’s good start up front. I’ve just got to maintain it all race. That’s going to be a big task for me.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., William Byron and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five qualifiers.

Retweet to congratulate Martin Truex Jr. on his Cup Series POLE at Darlington Raceway! #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/bmbPWCLz2v — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 13, 2023

Kyle Larson Walls JH Nemechek In Exciting Xfinity Finish

Kyle Larson patiently stalked Xfinity Series regular John Hunter Nemechek over the final seven laps, then used his Cup Series champion poise to clinch a last-lap victory during Saturday’s Shriners Children 200.

Larson rebounded from a Stage 3 speeding penalty that dropped him to the back. The 2021 Cup titleholder benefited from two key caution periods and a strong No. 10 Chevrolet, fielded by Kaulig Racing.

“We had a really, really good car the whole race, and I made a mistake on pit road,” Larson said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “We were picking off cars really fast.”

On the final lap, Larson set up Nemechek for a pass, but ended up striking the Turn 4 wall and colliding with Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota about 100 yards from the start/finish line.

Larson earned is 14th career Xfinity Series win and first national series checkered flag at Darlington.

Nemechek led 57 laps, but placed fifth.

“It was a great day,” Nemechek said of “battling with one of the best in the sport in my opinion, Kyle Larson.”

KYLE LARSON WINS AT DARLINGTON AS JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK GOES AROUND. pic.twitter.com/gU9NreOLQb — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 13, 2023

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Goodyear 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

2, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

3, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

4, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

5, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

6, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

7, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

8, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

9, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

10, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

11, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

12, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

13, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

14, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

15, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

16, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

17, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

18, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

19, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

20, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

21, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

22, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

23, Josh Berry, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

24, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

25, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

26, Ryan Newman, 51, Rick Ware Racing

27, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

28, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

29, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club

30, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

31, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

32, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

33, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

34, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

35, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

36, Brennan Poole, 15, Rick Ware Racing