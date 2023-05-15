With NASCAR’s national series returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996, most of the pre-race notoriety should be angled on the refurbished classic track.
But in today’s Cup Series, Ross Chastain’s antics are the most attractive quality to stock car racing’s national series. Or unattractive. It just depends on who you ask.
The “Melon Man’s” latest divisive move was an ill-advised squeeze last Sunday at Darlington Raceway, wrecking both his and Kyle Larson’s Chevrolets. The two drivers were running 1-2 with six laps remaining.
It was the third time this season, Chastain, the Cup Series points leader, took out Larson, who ended up in 20th at Darlington place after being “Chastain’d again.”
Is Chastain capable of toning it down for the upcoming All-Star Race and allowing North Wilkesboro to have its long-awaited moment?
Race Results. Chastain'd again.#kylelarson #yungmoney #nascar75 #hendrickcars #darlingtonthrowback pic.twitter.com/vSk8L4qfK4
— Larson Land (@LarsonLand) May 14, 2023
NASCAR Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of events during the national series’ return to North Wilkesboro Speedway (All Times ET):
Friday
- 12:30 p.m.: Truck Series garage hours
- 1 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours
- 3:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice
- 4 p.m.: Cup Series practice
- 5:45 p.m.: All-Star Pit-Crew Challenge qualifying
Saturday
- 8:30 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours
- 10:30 a.m.: Truck Series qualifying
- Noon: Cup Series garage hours
- 1:05 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions
- 1:35 p.m.: Truck Series Tyson 250 race
- 7:35 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 1
- 8:15 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 2
Sunday
- 1:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours
- 5:10 p.m.: All-Star Open driver introductions
- 5:30 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Open race
- 7:30 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race driver and team introductions
- 8 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race
North Wilkesboro Speedway returns and so does @AllWaltrip!
Darrell Waltrip will join @MikeJoy500 and @ClintBowyer in the FOX: NASCAR booth for the 2023 All-Star Race Sunday at 8p ET on FS1. pic.twitter.com/YKRHTUEdmF
— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) May 14, 2023
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No
All-Star Race
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 8, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 9, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 10, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 11, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 12, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 13, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 14, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 15, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 16, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 17, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 18, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 19, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
- 20, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 21, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 99 Chevrolet
All-Star Open
- 1, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 2, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10, Ford
- 3, Chandler Smith, Kaulig Racing, No. 13 Chevrolet
- 4, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 5, AJ Allmendinger, Kauling Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 6, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 7, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 8, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, No. 34 Ford
- 9, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 10, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 11, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 12, Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 13, Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 14, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 15, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 16, Josh Bilicki, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
