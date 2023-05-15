With NASCAR’s national series returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996, most of the pre-race notoriety should be angled on the refurbished classic track.

But in today’s Cup Series, Ross Chastain’s antics are the most attractive quality to stock car racing’s national series. Or unattractive. It just depends on who you ask.

The “Melon Man’s” latest divisive move was an ill-advised squeeze last Sunday at Darlington Raceway, wrecking both his and Kyle Larson’s Chevrolets. The two drivers were running 1-2 with six laps remaining.

It was the third time this season, Chastain, the Cup Series points leader, took out Larson, who ended up in 20th at Darlington place after being “Chastain’d again.”

Is Chastain capable of toning it down for the upcoming All-Star Race and allowing North Wilkesboro to have its long-awaited moment?

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events during the national series’ return to North Wilkesboro Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

12:30 p.m.: Truck Series garage hours

1 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice

4 p.m.: Cup Series practice

5:45 p.m.: All-Star Pit-Crew Challenge qualifying

Saturday

8:30 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours

10:30 a.m.: Truck Series qualifying

Noon: Cup Series garage hours

1:05 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions

1:35 p.m.: Truck Series Tyson 250 race

7:35 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 1

8:15 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 2

Sunday

1:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

5:10 p.m.: All-Star Open driver introductions

5:30 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Open race

7:30 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race driver and team introductions

8 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race

North Wilkesboro Speedway returns and so does @AllWaltrip! Darrell Waltrip will join @MikeJoy500 and @ClintBowyer in the FOX: NASCAR booth for the 2023 All-Star Race Sunday at 8p ET on FS1. pic.twitter.com/YKRHTUEdmF — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) May 14, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No

All-Star Race

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

8, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

9, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

10, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

11, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

12, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

13, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

14, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

15, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

16, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

17, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

18, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

19, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

20, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

21, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 99 Chevrolet

All-Star Open

1, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

2, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10, Ford

3, Chandler Smith, Kaulig Racing, No. 13 Chevrolet

4, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

5, AJ Allmendinger, Kauling Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

6, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

7, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

8, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, No. 34 Ford

9, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

10, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

11, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

12, Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

13, Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

14, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

15, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

16, Josh Bilicki, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet