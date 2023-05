What will controversial NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain do this week at Darlington Raceway?

That’s a good question.

Although it may be tough for the series points leader to top last Sunday’s post-race punch to the jaw of Chevrolet teammate Noah Gragson at Kansas Speedway.

But don’t put it past the “Melon Man.” Chastain seems to be creating new on-track enemies in each race. For a driver who has yet to win a race this season, he’s making Trackhouse Racing’s PR department work overtime.

Like Darlington Raceway’s nickname, Chastain is proving “Too Tough To Tame.”

Fast Thoughts after Kansas: An epic battle, on and off the track, and why I reluctantly agree with NASCAR security stepping in during the Noah Gragson – Ross Chastain fight. pic.twitter.com/8MN1tIOb9x — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 8, 2023

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at Darlington Raceway (All Times ET):

Friday

9 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours

Noon: Xfinity Series garage hours

3 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice

3:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

7 p.m.: Truck Series driver instructions

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 race

Saturday

8:30 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

10:35 a.m.: Cup Series practice

11:20 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200

Sunday

Noon: Cup Series garage hours

2:10 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting

2:20 p.m.: Cup Series red carpet walk

2:25 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions

3 p.m.: Cup Series Goodyear 400

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Brennan Poole, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 99 Chevrolet