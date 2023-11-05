NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship: Cole Custer Claims 1st Circuit Title In OT At Phoenix Raceway

Jeff Hawkins
cole custer claims xfinity title (1)

In two of the past three NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship races, the title was decided with last-lap passes for the win.

Saturday’s version was set up for a similar finish.

With under 10 laps remaining at Phoenix Raceway, the four Championship 4 drivers, Cole Custer, John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer were running 1 through 4.

With three rotations remaining, Custer appeared in command until a caution came out with three laps remaining, forcing an overtime session and a restart with the final four drivers lined up at the 1-mile low-banked tri-oval.

Custer elected to occupy the top groove and pulled away for the series championship.

“I love you guys,” Custer said on the team radio moments after crossing the start/finish line.

The Xfinity Series’ final four, Custer, Nemechek, Allgaier and Mayer …

As commanded, the Xfinity Series drivers started their engines …

The green flag dropped on the circuit’s championship race …

Just three laps into the event, Allgaier endured a Stage 1 troubling spin …

Nemechek claimed the lead and cruised to the Stage 1 win …

As the desert’s sun started setting Saturday, the series’ championship was beginning to heat up …

Picturesque …

Custer captured Stage 2, with his Championship 4 competitors close behind …

Amazing! The pit-crew member was on fire, but he remained cool, calm and collected! …

After capturing the Truck Series title, Ben Rhodes won another race Friday night …

With his final Cup race approaching Sunday, NASCAR released a Kevin Harvick tribute video …

After developing a wheel hop, driver Myatt Snider’s machine spun out on Lap 137. On the preceding pit stops, Nemechek was the first off pit road …

While pulling away from Nemechek and Custer would alternate P1s during Stage 3, while pulling ahead to more than three seconds on Allgaier and Mayer …

Custer, who lost his Cup Series ride last offseason, was out to prove he belonged on the top stock-car racing circuit …

Overtime-forcing spin out …

Custer needed a mistake-free final OT lap and …

Custer’s rising stand …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

