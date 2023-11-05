In two of the past three NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship races, the title was decided with last-lap passes for the win.
Saturday’s version was set up for a similar finish.
With under 10 laps remaining at Phoenix Raceway, the four Championship 4 drivers, Cole Custer, John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer were running 1 through 4.
With three rotations remaining, Custer appeared in command until a caution came out with three laps remaining, forcing an overtime session and a restart with the final four drivers lined up at the 1-mile low-banked tri-oval.
Custer elected to occupy the top groove and pulled away for the series championship.
“I love you guys,” Custer said on the team radio moments after crossing the start/finish line.
The Xfinity Series’ final four, Custer, Nemechek, Allgaier and Mayer …
As commanded, the Xfinity Series drivers started their engines …
The green flag dropped on the circuit’s championship race …
Just three laps into the event, Allgaier endured a Stage 1 troubling spin …
Nemechek claimed the lead and cruised to the Stage 1 win …
As the desert’s sun started setting Saturday, the series’ championship was beginning to heat up …
Picturesque …
Custer captured Stage 2, with his Championship 4 competitors close behind …
Amazing! The pit-crew member was on fire, but he remained cool, calm and collected! …
Pit crew members are TOUGH. 🔥
📺: @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/uKVogiDKRo
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 5, 2023
After capturing the Truck Series title, Ben Rhodes won another race Friday night …
With his final Cup race approaching Sunday, NASCAR released a Kevin Harvick tribute video …
After developing a wheel hop, driver Myatt Snider’s machine spun out on Lap 137. On the preceding pit stops, Nemechek was the first off pit road …
While pulling away from Nemechek and Custer would alternate P1s during Stage 3, while pulling ahead to more than three seconds on Allgaier and Mayer …
Custer, who lost his Cup Series ride last offseason, was out to prove he belonged on the top stock-car racing circuit …
Overtime-forcing spin out …
Custer needed a mistake-free final OT lap and …
Custer’s rising stand …
