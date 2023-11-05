In two of the past three NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship races, the title was decided with last-lap passes for the win.

Saturday’s version was set up for a similar finish.

With under 10 laps remaining at Phoenix Raceway, the four Championship 4 drivers, Cole Custer, John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer were running 1 through 4.

With three rotations remaining, Custer appeared in command until a caution came out with three laps remaining, forcing an overtime session and a restart with the final four drivers lined up at the 1-mile low-banked tri-oval.

Custer elected to occupy the top groove and pulled away for the series championship.

“I love you guys,” Custer said on the team radio moments after crossing the start/finish line.

Kevin James would be proud gentlemen! Let’s crown an @NASCAR_Xfinity Series Champion in Phoenix! The green flag is next.#NASCAR #NASCARPlayoffs #Championship4 pic.twitter.com/MQGhd1hOkZ — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) November 4, 2023

A championship dream will be realized tonight in Phoenix! Let’s crown a champion on USA! #Championship4 pic.twitter.com/b0qyv0IhvU — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) November 4, 2023

Just three laps into the event, Allgaier endured a Stage 1 troubling spin …

ALLGAIER SPINS AFTER CONTACT WITH NEMECHEK! A crazy start for the #Championship4 as the No. 7 gets loose into Turn 1 under the No. 20 and somehow escapes without further damage. They’re all still in it, but an eye-opener in the opening laps.#NASCAR #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/mNZkHghvym — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) November 4, 2023

Nemechek claimed the lead and cruised to the Stage 1 win …

Lap 33 in the #NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship – John Hunter Nemechek (#Championship4) takes the lead from Austin Hill! pic.twitter.com/g5D7WjvANw — Josh Patrick (@JoshCanuckIV) November 4, 2023

The sun may be setting, but we’re just getting started. #Championship4 pic.twitter.com/yK3erajgEY — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) November 4, 2023

Custer captured Stage 2, with his Championship 4 competitors close behind …

It’s shaping up to be a classic fight for the title following Stage 2: @ColeCuster – 1st @sam_mayer_ – 2nd@JHNemechek – 3rd @J_Allgaier – 9th pic.twitter.com/46nDmtQ02k — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) November 5, 2023

After developing a wheel hop, driver Myatt Snider’s machine spun out on Lap 137. On the preceding pit stops, Nemechek was the first off pit road …

Problems for the No. 19 of @MyattSnider brings out the yellow! pic.twitter.com/rYkc5r3RrT — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) November 5, 2023

While pulling away from Nemechek and Custer would alternate P1s during Stage 3, while pulling ahead to more than three seconds on Allgaier and Mayer …

Now, it’s go time! @JHNemechek leads the way, but @ColeCuster is sticking with him! Less than 50 to go in the #Championship4! pic.twitter.com/GpCNmSHiCM — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) November 5, 2023

Custer, who lost his Cup Series ride last offseason, was out to prove he belonged on the top stock-car racing circuit …

HERE COMES COLE! @ColeCuster takes the lead in both the race and the championship battle! pic.twitter.com/Qq3Q48PGgj — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) November 5, 2023

Overtime-forcing spin out …

A perfect lap seals it for @ColeCuster! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6SRbJLyojA — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) November 5, 2023

