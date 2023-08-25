After two canceled bouts, Nasrat Haqparast has finally found a new opponent for his return to the octagon. The UFC announced on Wednesday that Haqparast will face Landon Quinones on September 9 at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia. The fight will be contested at 155 pounds.
Nasrat Haqparast will fight Landon Quinones at #UFC293 on September 9th. (first rep. @MMAJunkie) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2023 #UFCSydney pic.twitter.com/YowhIcrk7M
— Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) August 23, 2023
Haqparast (14-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over John Makdessi in September 2022. Prior to that, he had suffered decision losses to Dan Hooker and Bobby Green. The 29-year-old Austrian is known for his striking, but he has also shown improvement in his grappling in recent fights. He is a former lightweight contender, but he has since dropped down to the featherweight division.
Quinones (7-1-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) will be making his promotional debut at UFC 293. He is currently on a five-fight winning streak, with all of his victories coming by knockout or submission. The 26-year-old American is a well-rounded fighter who is dangerous on the feet and on the ground. He is a former Titan FC lightweight champion, and he is expected to make a big splash in the UFC.
This is a good matchup for both fighters. Haqparast needs a win to get back on track, and Quinones is looking to make a statement in his UFC debut. This fight is likely to be a barnburner, and it is sure to be one of the most exciting fights on the UFC 293 card.
UFC 293 Fight Card
UFC 293 ESPN+ PPV Main Card (10 p.m. ET)
- Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland – UFC Middleweight Championship
- Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
- Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa
- Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj
- Felipe dos Santos vs. Manel Kape
UFC 293 ESPN/ESPN+ ‘Prelims’ Under Card (6:30 p.m. ET)
- Da Woon Jung vs. Carlos Ulberg
- Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
- Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke
- Gabriel Miranda vs. Shane Young
- John Makdessi vs. Jamie Mullarkey