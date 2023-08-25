UFC News and Rumors

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones Set for UFC 293 on September 9

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
nasrat haqparast

After two canceled bouts, Nasrat Haqparast has finally found a new opponent for his return to the octagon. The UFC announced on Wednesday that Haqparast will face Landon Quinones on September 9 at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia. The fight will be contested at 155 pounds.

Haqparast (14-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over John Makdessi in September 2022. Prior to that, he had suffered decision losses to Dan Hooker and Bobby Green. The 29-year-old Austrian is known for his striking, but he has also shown improvement in his grappling in recent fights. He is a former lightweight contender, but he has since dropped down to the featherweight division.

Quinones (7-1-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) will be making his promotional debut at UFC 293. He is currently on a five-fight winning streak, with all of his victories coming by knockout or submission. The 26-year-old American is a well-rounded fighter who is dangerous on the feet and on the ground. He is a former Titan FC lightweight champion, and he is expected to make a big splash in the UFC.

This is a good matchup for both fighters. Haqparast needs a win to get back on track, and Quinones is looking to make a statement in his UFC debut. This fight is likely to be a barnburner, and it is sure to be one of the most exciting fights on the UFC 293 card.

UFC 293 Fight Card

UFC 293 ESPN+ PPV Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

  • Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland – UFC Middleweight Championship
  • Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
  • Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa
  • Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj
  • Felipe dos Santos vs. Manel Kape

UFC 293 ESPN/ESPN+ ‘Prelims’ Under Card (6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Da Woon Jung vs. Carlos Ulberg
  • Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
  • Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke
  • Gabriel Miranda vs. Shane Young
  • John Makdessi vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
