After two canceled bouts, Nasrat Haqparast has finally found a new opponent for his return to the octagon. The UFC announced on Wednesday that Haqparast will face Landon Quinones on September 9 at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia. The fight will be contested at 155 pounds.

Haqparast (14-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over John Makdessi in September 2022. Prior to that, he had suffered decision losses to Dan Hooker and Bobby Green. The 29-year-old Austrian is known for his striking, but he has also shown improvement in his grappling in recent fights. He is a former lightweight contender, but he has since dropped down to the featherweight division.

Quinones (7-1-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) will be making his promotional debut at UFC 293. He is currently on a five-fight winning streak, with all of his victories coming by knockout or submission. The 26-year-old American is a well-rounded fighter who is dangerous on the feet and on the ground. He is a former Titan FC lightweight champion, and he is expected to make a big splash in the UFC.

This is a good matchup for both fighters. Haqparast needs a win to get back on track, and Quinones is looking to make a statement in his UFC debut. This fight is likely to be a barnburner, and it is sure to be one of the most exciting fights on the UFC 293 card.

UFC 293 Fight Card

UFC 293 ESPN+ PPV Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland – UFC Middleweight Championship

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

Felipe dos Santos vs. Manel Kape

UFC 293 ESPN/ESPN+ ‘Prelims’ Under Card (6:30 p.m. ET)

Da Woon Jung vs. Carlos Ulberg

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal

Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke

Gabriel Miranda vs. Shane Young

John Makdessi vs. Jamie Mullarkey