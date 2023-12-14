The Washington Nationals signed two free agents on Tuesday. They came to terms with third baseman Nick Senzel of Atlanta, Georgia to a one-year deal worth $2 million, and right handed pitcher Dylan Floro of Merced, California to a one-year deal worth $2.25 million.

Senzel has played the last five seasons for the Reds at the hot corner. Floro meanwhile has pitched for six Major League Baseball teams and the Nationals will be his seventh. He has previously pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays (2016), the Chicago Cubs (2017), the Cincinnati Reds (2018), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2018 to 2020), the Miami Marlins (2021 to 2023), and the Minnesota Twins (2023). While with the Dodgers, Floro won a World Series in 2020.

Senzel’s 2023 MLB Statistics

Senzel batted .236 with 13 home runs and 42 runs batted in during the 2023 MLB season. During 104 games, 330 plate appearances and 301 at bats, he scored 49 runs, and had 71 hits, 10 doubles, six stolen bases, 26 walks, 120 total bases, and two sacrifice flies. Senzel also had an on base percentage of .297, and slugging percentage of .399. Senzel had two three-hit games for the Reds in 2023. He had three singles in a 7-6 Reds win over the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers on April 25, and then two singles and one home run in an 8-3 Reds loss to the San Diego Padres on May 1.

Floro’s 2023 MLB Statistics

Floro shared his 2023 Major League Baseball regular season with the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins. In 2023, he pitched in 62 games and 56 2/3 innings pitched. Floro had a record of five wins and six losses with an earned run average of 4.76, with seven saves, and nine holds. He gave up 70 hits, 30 earned runs, three home runs, and 17 walks, to go along with 58 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.54.

Floro’s 2020 Postseason

Floro pitched in six games with the Dodgers in the 2020 Major League Baseball postseason, and gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched. He gave up five hits, and had seven strikeouts compared to one walk.