MLB News and Rumors

Nationals sign third baseman Nick Senzel and relief pitcher Dylan Floro

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_21459424_168396541_lowres-2

The Washington Nationals signed two free agents on Tuesday. They came to terms with third baseman Nick Senzel of Atlanta, Georgia to a one-year deal worth $2 million, and right handed pitcher Dylan Floro of Merced, California to a one-year deal worth $2.25 million.

Senzel has played the last five seasons for the Reds at the hot corner. Floro meanwhile has pitched for six Major League Baseball teams and the Nationals will be his seventh. He has previously pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays (2016), the Chicago Cubs (2017), the Cincinnati Reds (2018), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2018 to 2020), the Miami Marlins (2021 to 2023), and the Minnesota Twins (2023). While with the Dodgers, Floro won a World Series in 2020.

Senzel’s 2023 MLB Statistics

Senzel batted .236 with 13 home runs and 42 runs batted in during the 2023 MLB season. During 104 games, 330 plate appearances and 301 at bats, he scored 49 runs, and had 71 hits, 10 doubles, six stolen bases, 26 walks, 120 total bases, and two sacrifice flies. Senzel also had an on base percentage of .297, and slugging percentage of .399. Senzel had two three-hit games for the Reds in 2023. He had three singles in a 7-6 Reds win over the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers on April 25, and then two singles and one home run in an 8-3 Reds loss to the San Diego Padres on May 1.

Floro’s 2023 MLB Statistics

Floro shared his 2023 Major League Baseball regular season with the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins. In 2023, he pitched in 62 games and 56 2/3 innings pitched. Floro had a record of five wins and six losses with an earned run average of 4.76, with seven saves, and nine holds. He gave up 70 hits, 30 earned runs, three home runs, and 17 walks, to go along with 58 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.54.

Floro’s 2020 Postseason

Floro pitched in six games with the Dodgers in the 2020 Major League Baseball postseason, and gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched. He gave up five hits, and had seven strikeouts compared to one walk.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Nationals
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21198905_168396541_lowres-2

Dodgers trade Victor Gonzalez to the Yankees

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  49min
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Washington Nationals
Royals sign pitchers Chris Stratton and Seth Lugo
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_16508408 (1)
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: The Latest Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors from the MLB Hot Stove
Author image mikelipinski  •  50min
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants
Royals and Tigers bring back relief pitchers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18642437_168396541_lowres-2
Guardians make multiple catcher moves
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9h
MLB News and Rumors
Biggest Contracts In Sports History: Ohtani’s $700M Deal Tops The List
Biggest Contracts In Sports History: Ohtani’s $700M Deal Tops The List
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 11 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21445439 (1)
Hollywood Star! Shohei Ohtani Chooses the Los Angeles Dodgers
Author image mikelipinski  •  13h
More News
Arrow to top