There will likely be a new College Football champion for the 2024 NCAA season as number two seed Texas routed number 17 Michigan 31-12 on Saturday. Now, teams have lost an early game before and still won the College Football Playoff National Championship, but it is highly unlikely that Michigan will accomplish the feat this season.

Michigan won last season’s College Football Championship by routing Washington 34-13 in the final game. Since then on offense, the Minnesota Vikings drafted Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the first round, 10th overall, the Los Angeles Rams drafted Blake Corum in the third round, 83rd overall, and the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted wide receiver Roman Wilson in the third round, 84th overall. Meanwhile on defense, the Cincinnati Bengals drafted defensive tackle Kris Jenkins in the second round, 49th overall, the Washington Commanders drafted cornerback Mike Sainristil in the second round, 50th overall, and the Los Angeles Chargers drafted linebacker Junior Cousin in the third round, 69th overall. Speaking of the Chargers, Jim Harbaugh, the former Wolverines head coach, is the new head coach in Los Angeles.

With all of the personnel changes, Michigan is in a process of retooling, and on Saturday it showed. The Longhorns dominated the first half as they outscored the Wolverines 24-3. The Texas star was quarterback Quinn Ewers of San Antonio, Texas, who completed 24 of 36 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Texas has a rather simple schedule the rest of September before two gigantic games in October. Then they play number 15 seed Oklahoma on October 12 and Texas on October 19.

Meanwhile, two more seeded teams played on Saturday, as the 25th seed Northern Illinois University Huskies upset the 18th seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish 16-14. Antario Brown of Savannah, Georgia was simply sensational. He had 99 yards rushing and 126 yards receiving. Brown also had an 86-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Ethan Hampton.