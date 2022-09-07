New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons Same Game Parlay Picks
- New Orleans Saints Moneyline @ -230 with Bovada
- New Orleans Saints over 2.5 total touchdowns @-139 with Bovada
- Winning Margin Saints by 7-12 points @ +400 with Bovada
Saints vs Falcons Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Saints Money Line @ -230 with BovadaThe New Orleans Saints come into this game with questions surrounding the health of their starting quarterback Jameis Winston. But all indications point to Winston being healthy and ready to lead this team. He has Michael Thomas and Chris Olave at wideout to throw to and they of course have Alvin Kamara back after he avoided suspension to start the season. The Falcons are young and have a quarterback starting that was benched for the better part of two years and that gives us a lot of questions surrounding them. The Saints should win this by at least two scores.
Saints vs Falcons Same Game Parlay Pick 2: New Orleans Saints over 2.5 total touchdowns @ -139 with BovadaThe Saints have too many weapons for this bet to flop. They might not be a great team, but they do have playmakers on the offensive side of the football. As mentioned above, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, and Chris Olave are solid enough for the Saints to score at least three touchdowns on offense. Kamara only played in 13-games last season due to injury but he still racked up 898 yards with a team that was without their starting quarterback due to an injury for a while.
Saints vs Falcons Same Game Parlay Pick 3: New Orleans Saints winning margin 7-12 points @ +400 with BovadaThis pick is one that many people may shy away from. But I believe in the Saints in this game. They are a veteran team with a solid defense to go along with their offense. They added Jarvis Landry along with Chris Olave to give them plenty of weapons other than Michael Thomas. Although they do have a new head coach and new offensive and defensive coordinators, they have enough talent on the field to win this one by at least one touchdown. After losing several players on the defensive side of the ball they went out and picked up Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu and resigned a couple of other players to help sure up that position. Marcus Mariota showed some flash with his arms and legs in the preseason, but that was what it was: the preseason. Mariota was benched in Tennessee a couple of years ago and it has taken him this long to get a shot at the starting position.
New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|New Orleans Saints
|-230
|Atlanta Falcons
|+190