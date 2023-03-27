NFL Owners To Consider New Rules Changes at Annual League Meetings

NFL owners meet this week in Phoenix. They’ll review, debate and vote on a number of rules proposals during their time in Arizona. It’s at the three-day annual meetings that the league considers tweaks to its rules and regulations.

Roughing the Passer Video Review

One proposal that reportedly won’t have enough support to become “law” is making roughing-the-passer penalties reviewable. The Los Angeles Rams made the proposal which would allow coaches to challenge roughing-the-passer calls.

It’s unclear why or which owners would oppose such a rule change, but the call became one of the most controversial points of the 2022 season. The NFL’s competition committee reportedly met during the NFL combine to look at more than 80 calls, but reportedly determined only three to be “questionable.”

There were 93 roughing-the-passer calls in 2022, which was actually the lowest since 2016. More than 100 such penalties were committed each season between 2017-2022.

NFL owners will discuss dangerous tackles

Hip-drop tackles are going to be scrutinized because of the likelihood of causing serious injury. It’s similar to a horse-collar tackle, banned by the league several years ago.

Basically, a hip-drop tackle is when a defender brings the ball carrier down by using body weight to bring the runner to the ground. Some have blamed this tackling style for how Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard suffered serious ankle injuries in the postseason.

There might not be enough support to ban hip-drop tackles yet but the conversation at least means it’s on the league’s radar heading into the 2023 season.

Television and Streaming Deals to be examined

Among the changes for the 2023 season are the league’s Sunday Ticket deal with YouTube, flexible scheduling for “Monday Night Football,” and the first Black Friday game on Amazon Prime Video, which will be available to all fans, not just subscribers.

The league also will consider adding a flex option for “Thursday Night Football,”. It likely wouldn’t happen in the upcoming season but would make for better Prime Video games down the road.

Take a Number

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming to the meetings armed with two suggestions.

They’re proposing to make “0” a legal jersey number and have another, more radical idea in mind. Give teams an alternative to an onside kick after a score, affording them a fourth-and-20 play from their own 20-yard line.

The Lions and Jets have some new ideas

Detroit is proposing that coaches can challenge personal fouls and that teams may have more opportunities for a third challenge. The New York Jets want to expand the prohibition of “crack-back” blocks.