All you ever hear is that the NFL is a passing league now.

However, NFL teams are averaging 4.5 yards per carry in 2022, the highest mark ever.

Rushing yards per game have risen to the highest mark since 1988.

Teams are averaging the fewest receiving yards per game since 2010.

Below, we will break down NFL teams on pace to average the most yards per carry ever and discuss whether the NFL is still a passing league.

NFL Teams On Pace To Average Most Rushing Yards Per Carry In History

NFL teams have been extremely efficient running the ball this season.

In 2022, the average rushing yards per carry is the highest in NFL history.

Teams are averaging 4.5 yards per rushing attempt in the league.

NFL teams are averaging 27.0 rushing attempts per game, which is the highest since 2013.

However, 27.0 rushing attempts per game is the ninth fewest attempts in history.

Defenses focus on defending the pass, which is opening up the run game more for teams.

Rushing Yards Per Game Reach Highest Total Since 1988

NFL teams are averaging the most rushing yards per game this season since 1988.

While averaging the ninth fewest rushing attempts per game in history, teams are still on pace to average the most rushing yards per game in 34 years.

After week 12, three running backs already have over 1,000 rushing yards. Saquon Barkley has 992 rushing yards and Miles Sanders has 900 rushing yards on the season.

The NFL also has a lot of mobile quarterbacks, which is increasing teams’ rushing yards per game.

Justin Fields has 834 rushing yards, Lamar Jackson has 755 rushing yards, Jalen Hurts has 597 rushing yards, and Josh Allen has 561 rushing yards.

The NFL is filled with mobile quarterbacks which are helping to increase teams’ rushing yards per game.

Receiving Yards Per Game Down To Lowest Average Since 2010

NFL teams are averaging the lowest receiving yards per game since 2010.

Defenses have shifted their main focus to stopping the pass. This has resulted in NFL teams averaging the lowest receiving yards per game since 2010.

This has also helped NFL teams to be on pace to average the highest rushing yards per carry in history.

NFL quarterbacks that we are accustomed to seeing tear up the league have gone downhill this season.

Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Russell Wilson have all been terrific throughout their careers. However, this season has been very different for all three QBs.

Justin Herbert was banged up earlier in the season and he has missed his top two WRs for an extended period this season.

Matthew Stafford has been banged up all season and it is uncertain whether he will return this season.

Those are five QBs that typically put up huge passing numbers that have not this season.

Injuries and downhill play from three future Hall Of Fame QBs, along with defenses shifting their focus to stop the pass are two main reasons why NFL teams are averaging the lowest receiving yards per game since 2010.

Is The NFL Still A Passing League?

The NFL is still a passing league.

Even though in 2022 the average rushing yards per carry is the highest in NFL history and NFL teams are averaging the most rushing yards per game this season since 1988, NFL teams are averaging 27.0 rushing attempts per game, which is the ninth fewest attempts in history.

Despite NFL teams averaging the lowest receiving yards per game since 2010, the mark is still the 12th highest in NFL history.

Some regression was due in the passing game with defenses focusing more on stopping the pass.

While teams have been very efficient running the ball this season, the NFL is still a passing league.