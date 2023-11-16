CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has released his NFL week 11 expert picks and predictions.

Pete Prisco’s NFL Week 11 Expert Picks & Predictions

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens(-3.5) (O/U:46.0)

Prisco feels this game lost a little luster when both lost last week.

The Bengals looked bad on defense, while the Ravens blew a fourth-quarter lead in losing to the Browns.

Prisco thinks Lamar Jackson will get back on track against a Bengals defense that was shredded last week and the Ravens take it.

Prisco is taking Baltimore to win 29-24 and to cover the spread.

Dallas Cowboys(-10.5) @ Carolina Panthers (O/U:42.5)

The Cowboys bounced back from their Eagles loss in a big way in blowing out the Giants.

The Panthers lost at Chicago on Thursday and their offense is anemic and can’t get anything going.

That’s not good against the Cowboys defense.

Dak Prescott is also playing well.

Prisco is taking Dallas to win big 31-14 and to cover the spread.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns(-1.0) (O/U:32.0)

With Deshaun Watson out, this makes this a much tougher game for the Browns.

But this team is about defense and running the football.

That will still play out against a Steelers team that has issues on offense and stopping the run, giving up 4.5 per rush.

Prisco is taking Cleveland to win 23-16 and to cover the spread.

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions(-7.5) (O/U:48.0)

The Lions are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while the Bears are playing out the string.

The Bears could have Justin Fields back from injury, but Prisco feels it won’t matter.

The Lions are playing at a high level, particularly on offense.

Look for that to continue.

Prisco is taking Detroit to win 30-17 and to cover the spread.

Los Angeles Chargers(-3.0) @ Green Bay Packers (O/U:44.0)

This is a game featuring two teams that badly need a victory.

Both were expected to be better teams than they are, yet here they are in a must-win for both.

Justin Herbert came alive last week in a big way against the Lions, but his defense is a mess.

This will be a shootout and Herbert and the Chargers will win a close one, Prisco believes.

Prisco is taking Los Angeles to win 31-29 but Green Bay to cover the spread.

Arizona Cardinals @ Houston Texans(-5.0) (O/U:49.0)

The Texans are flying high after beating the Bengals on the road last week.

The Cardinals got Kyler Murray back last week and he played well.

The Cardinals have stayed in a lot of games this season and this one will be no different.

Prisco believes it will be close, but Houston wins it.

Prisco is taking Houston to win 24-23 but Arizona to cover the spread.

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars(-6.5) (O/U:40.0)

The Titans are playing a third consecutive road game, which is brutal.

The Jaguars are coming off a terrible showing against the 49ers at home, so they will be stewing.

Their offense has struggled this season, but they will get it going here.

Prisco thinks the Jaguars win big.

Prisco is taking Jacksonville to win 28-13 and to cover the spread.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Miami Dolphins(-13.5) (O/U:46.0)

The Dolphins are coming off a bye, one they hopefully used to get the offense cranked up again after a bad showing against the Chiefs.

The Raiders have won two straight with interim coach Antonio Pierce.

But this is the spot where the Dolphins get back on track with Tua Tagovailoa having a good day.

Prisco is taking Miami to win 31-14 and to cover the spread.

New York Giants @ Washington Commanders(-9.0) (O/U:37.0)

The Giants are a mess right now and appear to have a chance to get the first overall pick.

Their quarterback situation is bad, no matter who plays.

Sam Howell is getting better by the week for the Commanders.

Prisco believes that’s the difference here as Washington takes it.

Prisco is taking Washington to win 27-9 and to cover the spread.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ San Francisco 49ers(-11.5) (O/U:41.0)

This is a long trip for the Bucs against a team that is coming off an impressive blowout of the Jaguars.

Tampa Bay’s offense will struggle here against a good 49ers defense that is even better with Chase Young.

Prisco thinks Brock Purdy has a big day and San Francisco wins big.

Prisco is taking San Francisco to win 30-16 and to cover the spread.

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills(-7.0) (O/U:39.0)

The Bills have a lot of issues.

The Jets have offensive issues.

New York beat Buffalo in Week 1 with a great defensive effort, and it seems to have Josh Allen’s number.

But the Jets are playing consecutive road games and they have little in terms of offense.

Even so, Prisco thinks they hang around here, but the Bills win a close one.

Prisco is taking Buffalo to win 22-20 but the Jets to cover the spread.

Seattle Seahawks(-1.0) @ Los Angeles Rams (O/U:46.0)

The Rams are coming off a bye week but will have Matthew Stafford back in this one.

The Seahawks lost to the Rams at home in Week 1, but they are a better team than they were back then.

Even so, Prisco thinks the Rams will find a way to pull off this upset.

Prisco is taking Los Angeles to win 23-20 and to cover the spread.

Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos(-2.5) (O/U:42.0)

This is suddenly a game between two teams that have playoff hopes, especially the Vikings.

The Broncos won at Buffalo Monday night, thanks to a big-time defensive showing.

The Vikings have been winning with defense during their five-game winning streak.

That means this will be a low-scoring game, but Prisco thinks the Vikings will find a way to win it late.

Prisco is taking Minnesota to win 20-17 and to cover the spread.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs(-2.5) (O/U:45.0)

This is the game of the week, a rematch of last February’s Super Bowl.

The Chiefs won that won, despite an amazing game by Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts.

He hasn’t looked healthy this season.

The Chiefs defense is playing really good football.

That will be the difference as they slow down the Eagles offense.

Prisco thinks Patrick Mahomes will win this battle again.

Prisco is taking Kansas City to win 26-19 and to cover the spread.